PBL girls basketball loses 52-46 to Heyworth

HEYWORTH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team lost 52-46 to Heyworth on Monday.

Mackenzie Bruns scored a game-high 26 points for PBL (7-6) while Madi Peden had nine points, Hannah Schwarz had three points and Katelyn Crabb, Kirra Lantz, Brooke Walder and MaKenna Ecker each had two points.

For Heyworth, Shae Ruppert led with 18 points, including 6-of-6 shooting at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Lena Lubbering also scored in double figures for the Hornets with 12 points while Madison Riley scored all seven of her points in a third quarter in which Heyworth outscored PBL 25-11 to overcome a 23-20 halftime deficit.

Heyworth 52, PBL 46

PBL 10 13 11 12 -- 46

HEY 9 11 25 7 -- 52

PBL (7-6)

Katelyn Crabb 1-0-2, Mackenzie Bruns 7-11-26, Madi Peden 2-5-9, Hannah Schwarz 1-0-3, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Kirra Lantz 0-2-2, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-2-2, MaKenna Ecker 1-0-2. Totals 12-20-46.

Heyworth

Paige Ruppert 2-1-6, Madison Riley 2-2-7, Raeghan Morefield 2-1-5, Lena LUbbering 5-2-12, Hannah Warren 0-0-0, Shae Ruppert 5-7-18, Courtney Anderson 2-0-4. Totals 18-13-52.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Bruns, Schwarz). Heyworth 3 (P. Ruppert, Riley, S. Ruppert).