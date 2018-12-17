PBL seventh-grade boys basketball loses 33-15 to Iroquois West

ONARGA — On Monday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 33-15 to Iroquois West.

Noah Steiner led the Panthers in scoring with eight points while Braylen Arnette had six points and Nathan Benear had one point.



7th-grade boys

Iroquois West 33, PBL 15

PBL 0 4 3 8 — 15

IW 8 6 10 9 — 33

PBL

Braylen Arnette 2-0-6, Nathan Benear 0-1-1, Tyler Weigel 0-0-0, Noah Steiner 4-0-8, Connor Atkins 0-0-0, Jake Swan 0-0-0, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 6-1-15.

Iroquois West

Cavan Howe 0-0-0, Payton Tammen 1-0-3, Dean Clendenen 1-0-2, CJ Perzee 0-0-0, Tyler Read 0-0-0, Garret Tammen 0-0-0, Charlie Cambridge 4-2-10, Beau Howe 1-0-2, Damian Alvarado 5-0-10, Rylan Pheifer 0-0-0, Owen Pree 0-0-0, Cort Leonard 0-0-0, Jace Pankey 1-0-2, Angel Martinez 2-0-4, Jorge Garcia 0-0-0. Totals 15-2-33.

3-pointers — PBL 2 (Arnette 2). Iroquois West (Tammen).