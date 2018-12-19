GCMS/Fisher wrestling defeats Ottawa Marquette, loses to Dwight

DWIGHT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team won 40-24 over Ottawa Marquette in a triangular meet held Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Cale Horsch pinned his 113-pound opponent in a time of 1:57 while Ethan Kasper won via 1:57 pinfall in the 145-pound match.

Tim Booth won via 17-4 major decision in the 160-pound match while Andrew Ferguson (120 pounds), Kellen DeSchepper (132), Dakota Matthews (138) and Payton Kean (195) each won by forfeit.

The Falcons lost 42-30 to the host, Dwight, in the same triangular meet.

Payton Kean pinned his 195-pound opponent in a time of 1:45 while Gavin Workman won via 5:17 pinfall in the 220-pound match and Braylen Kean won via 5:30 pinfall in the 160-pound match.

Horsch won via 10-9 decision in the 113-pound match while Dakota Matthews won via 3-0 decision in the 138-pound match and Kellen DeSchepper won the 132-pound match via forfeit.

GCMS/Fisher 40, Ottawa Marquette 24

At Dwight

106 pounds -- Double forfeit.

113 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned M. Rynearson, 1:06.

120 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

126 -- Double forfeit.

132 -- Kellen DeSchepper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

138 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

145 -- Ethan Kasper (GCMSF) pinned M. McAlpire, 1:57.

152 -- E. Donahue (OTT) pinned Colby Gulbrandson, :20.

160 -- Tim Booth (GCMSF) maj. dec. B. Sampson, 17-4.

170 -- J. Mitchell (OTT) won by forfeit.

182 -- A. Matza (OTT) won by forfeit.

195 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

220 -- Double forfeit.

285 -- H. McAlpine (OTT) pinned Garrett Wright, 1:56.

Dwight 42, GCMS/Fisher 30

At Dwight

106 pounds -- Double forfeit

113 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) dec. D. Sarff, 10-9

120 -- E. Emmons (DWI) pinned Andrew Ferguson, 5:40.

126 -- G. Potter (DWI) won by forfeit.

132 -- Kellen DeSchepper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

138 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) dec. K. Spallerio, 3-0.

145 -- D. Gutierrez (DWI) pinned Ethan Duke, 1:17.

152 -- C. Emerson (DWI) pinned Calen Ragle, 3:29.

160 -- Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned W. Bergstrom, 5:30.

170 -- C. Klingler (DWI) won by forfeit.

182 -- C. Beier (DWI) won by forfeit.

195 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned S. Edwards, 1:45.

220 -- Gavin Workman (GCMSF) pinned M. Beier, 5:17.

285 -- L. Haffield (DWI) pinned Garrett Wright, 1:45.