Mixed feelings: PBL, GCMS football coaches, athletic directors discuss IHSA's approved districting proposal

BLOOMINGTON -- It was a tale of two opinions.

Illinois High School Association member schools approved a proposal to implement a district scheduling system for regular-season varsity football games starting with the 2021 season in the annual by-law referendum that ended Monday, Dec. 17. The online ballots were tabulated and certified in the IHSA office on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The proposal, which was passed via a vote of 324-307-69, involves playoff classes being determined prior to the regular season, schools from each class being placed into eight geographic groups by the IHSA Office to play a round-robin schedule and the top four teams in each of the eight groups qualifying for the playoffs, based on games played within each group.

"I like the overall philosophy," PBL High School athletic director Brock Niebuhr said. "From a football standpoint, you're going to play the teams of your size and in your area. I think there were some flaws in the old system, and I think there are some answers to those flaws.

"We were voting on the premise," PBL head coach Jeff Graham added. "I think some people are upset (because) they don't know what district they're in, and they wanted to vote on that, but that's not what this was all about. It was about voting on the premise, which, in my opinion, is good. I think it's going to really clean up a lot of things. Are there going to be some flaws? Absolutely. They're going to work through some things, but I really think that, in the long run, it's going to really clean up some things and eliminate some of the conference issues that we've had. It's going to be a work in progress, but from where we sit football-wise, I think it's good."

Mike Allen, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School's head football coach and athletic director, is not in favor of the new system.

"I just like the situation we're in with our conference. The Heart of Illinois is an outstanding conference. The coaches are great guys. We know each other. Our coaches treat each other with respect. We're not running up the score on each other," Allen said.

"I just don't like it being dictated whom we're going to play by the IHSA, and without all the facts being out there before the vote was taking place. What district we're going to be in, and who's going to schedule officials -- there's still so many questions up in the air that should have been known before the vote had ever taken place."

***

Under the current system, the 256 playoff teams are selected after the final week of the regular season before being divided into eight classes based on classification enrollment. All champions of conferences with six or more teams -- including the Sangamon Valley Conference and the Heart of Illinois Conference's Large and Small Divisions -- automatically receive a playoff berth.

The remaining schools are sorted by three categories: first, by total wins; second, by combined wins of all opponents; third, by combined wins of all defeated opponents. Six wins clinches a playoff berth, and five wins puts teams on the bubble.

"There are schools throughout the state that are driving 1 1/2 to two hours to play a conference game," Niebuhr said. "Some people wouldn't admit it, but that was to get into the football playoffs."

PBL has been a member of the SVC since its consolidation of the Paxton and Buckley-Loda High Schools in 1990.

In 2005, PBL and GCMS were each in the SVC, with PBL in the Blue Division and GCMS in the Red Division. The following year, GCMS, along with LeRoy, Fisher, Tri-Valley and Blue Ridge, departed for the newly-formed HOIC, joining Lexington, Ridgeview, Fieldcrest, Tremont, Heyworth, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Flanagan-Cornell and El Paso-Gridley.

While the HOIC added Eureka in 2016, Blue Ridge could not field a varsity team in 2013 and formed a co-op with Ridgeview in 2014 and 2015 before becoming an independent school in 2016. Lexington, Ridgeview and Blue Ridge formed one co-op in 2015, and Lexington and Ridgeview have been in a co-op since 2016.

"Some of my closest friends are associates in that conference," Allen said. "For the past 12 years, we've been playing each other and developing those friendships. Now, we might not be playing."

PBL stayed in the SVC in 2006 along with Momence, Iroquois West, St. Thomas More, Watseka and Clifton Central, with St. Joseph-Ogden and Tri-Point.

The SVC had seven football teams in 2013, with Tri-Point not in the conference, but St. Thomas More and St. Joseph-Ogden departed for the Okaw Valley Conference in 2014.

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington joined the SVC that same year, but with Maroa-Forsyth leaving the OVC in 2016, leaving the Okaw Valley Conference with only five football teams, PBL was invited to join the SVC, but the PBL school board rejected offers from the Okaw in both 2014 and 2015.

South Newton, a school based in Kentland, Indiana, joined the SVC in 2015, but departed prior to this school year. Seneca, a school located nearly 90 miles northwest of Paxton, joined the SVC this year for football only.

"Our conference has been strong, and we've held on throughout," Niebuhr said.

In 2019, the SVC will enter the fourth year of a crossover agreement with the Vermilion Valley Conference, in which teams from the SVC have two games scheduled against teams from the VVC, and vice versa.

The VVC had six football teams last fall -- including a three-school co-op between Hoopeston Area, Danville Schlarman Acadamy and Armstrong-Potomac -- after Milford/Cissna Park joined the 8-Man Football Association.

"(M/CP) had every SVC and VVC school that had them on the schedule scrambling," Niebuhr said. "At different points, (the VVC) struggled with fielding full teams. We weren't in as dire a situation as other conferences, but in general, the moving around of conferences and everybody trying to find five wins was constantly evolving.

"We've never ran into a situation where we didn't have a game for a Friday night, but as those things were continuing to evolve, that was always in the back of your mind as a worry. If team X was supposed to play team Y, and all of a sudden, they don't have enough (players) for a varsity team, what are you going to do in those situations. That was always a potential situation."

***

Beginning in 2021, the IHSA will assign football teams to eight- or nine-team groupings (i.e. “districts”) based on classification and geography.

Allen said he has seen some mock districts, including one where his team will be districted with Westville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Tuscola and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and another will GCMS will be in a district that includes Tri-Valley and Maroa-Forsyth.

"It's all speculation, though. You just don't know which coops are now going to break off because of this and are going to go to eight-man (football). I think a lot of things are going to change," Allen said. "There are so many things up in the air with this."

The uncertainty of where his team will be a district is one of Allen's biggest concerns regarding the IHSA's new districting policy.

"They need to bring out a lot of answers," Allen said. "They need to have a public forum -- something to explain more about how it's going to look when they roll it out."

"Obviously, it would be much easier if we knew exactly what it was going to look like as far as the schedule's concerned and how the playoffs are going to be set up and everything like that," Niebuhr added.

Allen also took issue with the fact that the votes on the proposal included member schools without football teams.

"Schools that have football should vote on it. Schools that don't have football shouldn't have any say in it, and that's not what happened," Allen said. "I just don't agree with (non-football schools) having a say in something they don't have a dog in the fight for."

A more definitive timeline on the future release dates of districts and schedules will be developed in conjunction with the IHSA Football Advisory Committee over the course of the 2019-20 school year. Until then, Niebuhr said he knows it is too early to speculate where PBL will be districted.

"(The years) 2021 and 2018 could be so vastly different, whether you're talking about success factors, coops, multipliers, eight-man football -- there are so many unknowns that what a projection looks like today and what one looks like even a year and a half from now could be two very different things, and that's where I hope everybody kind of slows down and pumps the brakes a little bit," Niebuhr said.

"We don't know who we're going to play, and obviously, the case of the unknown is too difficult to understand, but there's also going to be some excitement about that. There might be some new schools that you haven't played before. In our case, there might be some schools that we used to formally be in a conference with that could be on our schedule again, and we'll take that. Once that comes out, then we'll start rolling."

Niebuhr also said that he does not expect the IHSA to get its system perfected in the first year.

"I don't think everything's going to be perfect in the first year or two. It's going to take a little bit of time to get it right and for it to work for everybody, but I think the philosophy will work," Niebuhr said.

***

Part of the approved proposal stated that the remaining non-district games of the nine-week regular season are to be arranged by the individual schools at their discretion.

As of right now, according to the current letter of the new system, the non-district will have no bearing on the playoffs.

"That's something we're going to have to take a look at and say, as a state, is this what we want? Do we want two games that don't have any kind of bearing, or can we put something in that could affect your seeding? I think the idea behind it was to give schools the flexibility to play a rival that isn't in your district," Niebuhr said. "If schools aren't going to do that, maybe they find a way to do two district crossover games, and that could affect your seeding. There are several other states that do it this way. It's going to evolve."

"I think one of the things that people have been sounding off about a little bit are the two non-district games. There are some coaches around the state that are saying they're just not going to play," Graham added. "There are some coaches that say they're going to schedule some really challenging games or going to use them as two preseason games. I think that's something that's going to be looked at. People are talking about whether they could use those as a seeding component to the four that make the playoffs out of your district. They have two years to think about some of these things."

Graham said he welcomes the opportunity for his school to choose the non-district games.

"I think that it does leave for some flexibility for these schools. Do you want to play a rival that's not in your district? Do you want to play a couple of preseason games? Do you want to play someone very challenging to see where you stack up? I think it gives your football schedule a lot of flexibility," Graham said. "Why is that a bad thing? It's kind of being thrown out there as a bad thing. Why? You get that flexibility to do what you want to. Ultimately, your kids get to play two football games that you can design however you want to."

"I don't see how that's different than the other sports anyway," Niebuhr added. "We just had a basketball nonconference game last night. Does that mean the game doesn't count for anything? Our coaches and players are going to compete. Every school's going to do what's best for them in that game to get them ready for district play, but it's still football on Friday night. People are going to show up and compete. Coaches are going to prepare like they would for any other game."

With PBL having the highest enrollment in the SVC, Niebuhr said he knows that the football team's opponents for this year may be different in 2021.

"We've got several games on our current schedule that, most likely, will not be a part of our district. It's not likely that we'll play many of our current conference schools, which is disappointing," Niebuhr said. "Obviously, we want to reach out to them and continue to try to play them. We've got a week-one rival that we've played for several years now that could stay in place there. I think we've got some options, and I'm sure those conversations are going to happen very quickly."

"If there's somebody that we've been playing for many years, and if we end up picking them up as a non-district game, then great," Graham added. "We don't know what that's going to look like."

It would be wise, however, to wait before scheduling non-district games, according to Niebuhr, since the IHSA might have to make some decisions wherever enrollments might conflict with geography and due to schools potentially switching to eight-man football, dropping some schools down one class.

"It's hard to project right now," Niebuhr said. "You would hate to have added travel on something like that, or end up in a situation where, all of a sudden, everybody around you is booked up and you don't have a week-two game, or whatever the case may be. I think all schools are going to have those conversations really soon."

***

Neither Allen nor Niebuhr downplayed the possibility of conference realignment for other sports.

"I can see a lot of things happening throughout the state because so many changes occurred for schools trying to find five football wins," Niebuhr said. "I think there's going to be a ripple effect with some conference realignment, but I think it's going to get back to some of those more natural geographical lines. I think you will see, throughout the state, some people looking at it and saying why are we driving to school X on a Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. baseball game on a Thursday night for a 6 p.m. volleyball game? It could have a ripple effect, and it won't surprise me if that does happen."

"It does have the potential to affect other sports because eventually, the conferences can change now because of this," Allen added. "I don't know if the IHSA will ever go to districts with other (sports), but this is the first step, so I wouldn't be surprised, either."