PBL boys basketball wins 72-34 over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team won its second straight game via 72-34 score on Tuesday, Dec. 18, over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

“These were some good bounce-back games here after a tough loss at Gibson City," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "Our guys have responded well. We’re continuing to progress and get better.”

The previous Friday, PBL defeated Prairie Central 60-59 via a buzzer-beater by Austin Gooden. On Tuesday, the Panthers emphasized improvement on the defensive side, as they did not allow the Blue Devils to score a single point for the first 3:36 of the game and yielded only seven and six points in the first and third quarters, respectively.

“We did a good job on the defensive end sitting down and guarding guys," Schonauer said. "That was a point of emphasis after the Friday night game against Prairie Central – I didn’t think we were very good at keeping people in front of us and rotating with the ball. I thought we did a much better job tonight of rotating, getting good closeouts, keeping people in front and making them try to score over the top of us.”

While the PBL defense held BHRA scoreless, the Panthers' offense went on a 13-0 run, starting with a 3-pointer by Kyle Poll. Mason Ecker made a basket before Austin Gooden assisted Dalton Busboom on a basket and Trey VanWinkle scored on a layup with 5:34 left in the first quarter. Busboom received a pass on a 3-on-1 fastbreak and was fouled 17 seconds later before making two free throws.

A two-point basket by Poll made the score 13-0 before Avery McConkey scored on a fastbreak layup for BHRA with 4:32 left in the first quarter. VanWinkle and the Blue Devils's Cade Howie exchanged baskets before PBL's Drake Schrodt and McConkey each made a trey and Andrew Swanson scored while being fouled with 43 seconds left in the first quarter to make the score 20-7.

After BHRA's Elijah Tidwell made a basket to start the second-quarter scoring, Schrodt tallied a two-point field goal. Tidwell made a 3-pointer before a two-point basket was made by Colton Coy.

Howie tallied a basket before Coy drained a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run. Swanson and Sam Penicook each made a bucket to extend PBL's lead to 31-14 before VanWinkle scored on an offensive-rebound putback off a missed fastbreak layup by Ecker.

After a Tidwell basket ended the run, VanWinkle scored on another putback before stealing the ball, leading to a contested layup made by Ecker that extended the Panthers' advantage to 37-16. Jake Rich made a free throw for PBL with 1:12 left in the second quarter before BHRA's Kaj Stanford tallied a foul shot of his own as time expired, making the halftime score 38-17.

“I thought we did a really good job of pushing the ball, getting out in transition, handing their press and being able to attack it the right away," Schonauer said. "We’re getting better at not settling for shots – going for the good shot and trying to get great shots. That’s something our guys are good at – just sharing the basketball. Whenever we’re getting the ball moving, we get really good shots, and we’ve got guys who can knock down shots. The ball has energy, so once it finds guys, it tends to go in the basket.”

After VanWinkle made a 3-pointer and Tidwell made a two-point basket to make the score 41-19 to start the third quarter, PBL went on another 13-0 run.

Gooden made a bucket before stealing the ball and scoring on a fastbreak layup and tallying another basket off another Blue Devils turnover to extend the Panthers' lead to 47-19 before Coy converted on a three-point play with 5:13 left in the third quarter to make the score 50-19.

Jarboe and Coy each made a basket to cap off the run before two free throws by Howie and a two-point field goal by Stanford cut the Blue Devils' deficit to 54-23. Swanson then drained a couple of buckets to extend PBL's lead to 58-23 as the third quarter came to an end.

“Andrew Swanson had a really good game off the bench tonight rebounding the basketball and playing really hard," Schonauer said.

Michael French made a basket before Alex Rueck made two free throws with 7:12 left in the game. Tidwell made a 3-pointer before a two-point field goal by Penicook made the score 62-28.

Tidwell made a bucket before Penicook drained a 3-pointer. Another Tidwell basket was followed by a Tanner Coe trey that extended PBL's lead to 68-32.

Jarboe scored on a midair offensive-rebound putback to make the score 70-32 before assisting Rich on a basket that concluded the scoring at 72-34 following a McConkey basket.

“For him to come out and give us good minutes is good to see. Even in the last two or three minutes of the game, we had guys executing the offense, sharing the basketball and finishing shots," Schonauer said. "It’s a pretty game when that happens.”

Thirteen players got into the scoring column for the Panthers.

VanWinkle and Coy each scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Swanson had eight points, Penicook had seven points, Gooden had six points and Schrodt and Poll each had five points. Ecker, Jarboe and Busboom each had four points while Coe and Rich had three points and Rueck had two points.

“A lot of people contributed," Schonauer said.

The Panthers will face Central Catholic at Friday in Bloomington.

“We’ll get another big test here on Friday night to really see if we’ve made some strides against a really good opponent," Schonauer said.

The game on Tuesday was a rematch of the IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional quarterfinals, which PBL won 43-38 over BHRA, and could be a preview of an upcoming regional game.

The IHSA released assignments for this year's postseason, with PBL being selected for the Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional's Sub-sectional A.

“Over the last six months or so, I’ve been kind of planning for a match against a Bloomington Central Catholic, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley or Monticello, and those guys are in the other sub-sectional, so now we’ll kind of change our train of thought," Schonauer said.

The Panthers join BHRA, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Heritage/Villa Grove, Salt Fork, Oakwood, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, St. Joseph-Ogden, Tolono Unity, Tuscola and Westville in the sub-sectional. H/VG and Oakwood were selected as regional hosts.

“There are some really good teams (in that sub-sectional). Oakwood and Heritage are off to a really good start. We knew Unity here, and they’re a really good basketball team as well. St. Joseph-Ogden’s always really good year-in and year-out," Schonauer said.

"There are some four, five or six quality teams over there, and so we’re going to have to start doing some scouting on some different opponents what we originally thought, but we’re excited to go down there, see what we’ve got and see if we can bring home some hardware in the postseason.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 60-37 Tuesday over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

The Panthers outscored BHRA 14-4 as Jarred Gronsky scored five points, Brandon Knight had four points, Gavin Coplea and Brett Giese each had two points and Cory DeGarmo had one points.

In the second quarter, Gronsky had eight points while Keagan Busboom had five points, Coplea had four points, Maosn Bruns had three points and Hank Harms and Drew Diesburg each had two points as PBL took a 38-13 lead into halftime.

Coplea scored six third-quarter points, Giese had four points and Gronsky had three points as PBL went into the fourth quarter leading 51-26. Mason Medlock had four points in the final quarter while DeGarmo and Knight each had two points and Diesburg had one point.

Gronsky led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points while Coplea also scored in double figures with 12 points. Knight and Giese each had six points, Busboom had five points, Medlock had four points, Bruns, Diesburg and DeGarmo each had three points and Harms had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 72, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34

BHRA 7 10 6 11 -- 34

PBL 20 18 20 14 -- 72

BHRA

Avery McConkey 3-0-7, Brody Sexton 0-0-0, Drew Reifsteck 0-0-0, Kaj Stanford 1-1-3, Elijah Tidwell 7-0-16, Michael French 1-0-2, Mason Hackman 0-0-0, Cade Howie 2-2-6, Paul Paunat 0-0-0. Totals 14-3-34.

PBL (6-2)

Tanner Coe 1-0-3, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 5-0-11, Drake Schrodt 2-0-5, Mason Ecker 2-0-4, Sam Penicook 3-0-7, Colton Coy 4-1-10, Austin Gooden 3-0-6, Kyle Poll 2-0-5, Ben Jarboe 2-0-4, Dalton Busboom 1-2-4, Andrew Swanson 4-0-8, Alex Rueck 0-2-2, Jake Rich 1-1-3. Totals 30-6-72.

3-pointers -- BHRA 3 (Tidwell 2, McConkey). PBL 6 (Coe, VanWinkle, Schrodt, Penicook, Coy, Poll).

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

PBL 60, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37

BHRA 4 9 13 11 -- 37

PBL 14 24 13 9 -- 60

BHRA

Dawson Dodd 0-0-0, Ryan Brazel 1-0-2, Asa Ray 1-0-2, Carson Darby 0-0-0, Ethan Edwards 0-0-0, Izaiah Lusk 4-2-13, Noah Gomez 0-0-0, Keanu King 1-1-3, Mason Hackman 1-5-7, Maddox Cash 2-0-4, Brody Sexton 2-2-6. Totals 12-10-37.

PBL

Jarred Gronsky 7-0-16, Hank Harms 1-0-2, Mason Bruns 1-1-3, Keagan Busboom 2-0-5, Drew Diesburg 1-1-3, Gavin Coplea 5-2-12, Brett Giese 3-0-6, Mason Medlock 1-2-4, Cory DeGarmo 0-3-3, Keyan Kirkley 0-0-0, Brandon Knight 1-4-6. Totals 22-13-60.

3-pointers -- BHRA 3 (Lusk 3). PBL 3 (Gronsky 2, Busboom).