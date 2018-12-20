GCMS's Ryland Holt receives offer to play college basketball for Army-West Point

GCMS's Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday's game against Fisher.

GIBSON CITY — On Tuesday, Dec. 18, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School senior Ryland Holt announced via his Twitter account that he has received an offer to play college basketball for Army-West Point.

“It feels amazing to be recruited by that caliber of a school,” Holt said Thursday.

Army-West Point is not the first Division I school to give an offer to Holt, who was averaging 13.4 points and eight rebounds per game as of Wednesday.

Holt announced on Oct. 15 via his Twitter account that Chicago State University gave him an offer.

Holt estimates that he has received offers from 12 Division II schools as well, including Minnesota State University, Drury University, Minnesota State-Moorhead and Minot State University.

“The process is definitely fun,” Holt said.

If Holt decides to join Army-West Point, he will have some familar company, as football and basketball teammate and fellow senior Nathan Garard applied to the school as well.

“He’s been pushing me to look into them,” Holt said. “He’s definitely been a big help during the process.”

Nick Meunier, a 2016 GCMS graduate, is a junior cadet at Army-West Point.

“Having him and Nathan go through the process — it’s a really good experience just to be able to learn from those guys,” Holt said.

The initial signing date to enroll in 2019-20 for Division I basketball is April 17, 2019, with the final signing date set for May 15, 2019. Until then, Holt said he is unsure of when he will make a commitment.

“We’re still trying to get out to schools,” Holt said.