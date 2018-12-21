GCMS boys basketball extends winning streak with 69-43 victory over Fisher

GCMS's Bryce Barnes (21) goes up to dunk the ball during Thursday's game against Fisher.

GIBSON CITY -- A 69-43 victory on Thursday extended the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School varsity boys basketball team's winning streak to six.

The victory came against the last team to defeat the Falcons this season, as Fisher beat GCMS 66-57 last November in the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament. The Falcons had an excuse for losing that game, however, as three players from their starting lineup on Thursday -- and some contributors from the bench as well -- were helping the GCMS football team win a state championship.

“We talked about how they were 1-0 against us," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. "They’ve got a lot of good players. (Fisher head coach) Cody (Diskin) does a good job with his guys. He had four guys scoring double figures coming in. We knew we had to guard. We knew we had to rebound the ball and try to run a little bit and get it inside. The guys really responded and had a good game.”

The Falcons (7-2, 3-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) started Thursday's game with a 8-2 run as Ryland Holt made a basket and Caleb Bleich scored on an offensive-rebound putback to give GCMS a 4-0 lead. After Carson Brozenec scored a basket for Fisher, Connor Birky tallied a bucket before Holt scored on a sky-hook shot.

Fisher's Will Delaney and Birky exchanged 3-pointer before Brozenec converted on a three-point play with 2:47 left in the first quarter to cut the Bunnies' deficit to 11-8.

Holt then rebounded a missed layup by Bleich and scored on the putback to make the score 13-8.

“We talk about it – if you miss, you’ve got to go chase it down and put some pressure on. Other teams have to try to box you out and keep you off the glass," Tompkins said. "The guys did a good job of crashing (the boards) and creating second chances for each other.”

The putback started a 9-0 run for the Falcons as Bryce Barnes drained a 3-pointer before Holt made a basket and two free throws to extend GCMS's lead to 20-8 as the first quarter came to an end.

After Andrew Zook made a basket for Fisher (3-8, 0-4), the Falcons went on a 10-0 spurt as Barnes made two foul shots with 7:01 left in the second quarter before scoring on a fastbreak layup via a defensive rebound and assist by Holt. Lane Short converted on a three-point play with 5:53 remaining in the second quarter before Birky drained a 3-pointer to extend GCMS's lead to 30-10.

Brozenec made a free throw before Cade Elliott made a trey to extend the Falcons' lead to 33-11. Brozenec made a two-point field goal before Nathan Garard drained a 3-pointer to make the score 36-13.

A foul shot by Fisher's Tyler Martin was followed by a basket by GCMS's Chris Hood. Brozenec made a two-point field goal and Dalton Burk tallied a free throw to cut the Bunnies' deficit to 38-17 with 1:52 left in the second quarter.

Ben Freehill made two baskets for GCMS, with a two-point field goal by Brozenec scored in between, to make the halftime score 42-19.

“We were pretty crisp in the first half," Tompkins said. "I think we only had one turnover. We hit a lot shots. We shot it very well and defended.”

After Delaney made a basket, Holt and Freehill each drained a two-point field goal to extend the Falcons' lead to 46-21. Brozenec made a basket before two free throws a bucket by Birky extended GCMS's lead to 50-23.

After Brozenec made a 3-pointer, Barnes scored on a two-point basket before tallying two more points on a fastbreak dunk to make the score 54-26. A blocked shot by Holt then led to a three-point play by Birky with 2:56 left in the third quarter before Short added a basket that extended the Falcons' advantage to 59-26.

Fisher then went on a 7-0 run as Hunter Coon made a basket, Martin tallied three free throws with 51.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter and Burk added two foul shots 15 seconds later to cut the Bunnies' deficit to 59-33. Short scored on an offensive-rebound putback to make the score 61-33 at the end of the third quarter.

“We had, maybe, a little lapse in the third quarter," Tompkins said. "We had some turnovers, but we’ll continue to get better and continue to work at it.”

Brozenec made two 3-pointers, with Elliott tallying two free throws in between, to make the score 63-39 before two baskets by Garard extended GCMS's lead to 67-39.

After Delaney made two free throws, GCMS's Jordan Blake and Fisher's Jake Cochran exchanged baskets to conclude the scoring at 69-43.

Ten Falcons got into the scoring column, as Birky led with 15 points while Holt and Barnes also scored in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Short and Garard each had seven points while Freehill, Elliott had five points and Bleich, Hood and Blake each had two points.

“The guys came out and played hard. We shared the ball and had good balance," Tompkins said. "We continue to have that punch off the bench, and it really helps.”

Brozenec scored a game-high 23 points for Fisher, but no other player on the Bunnies' roster had more than seven points.

“I think there were a lot of positives on both ends of the floor,” Tompkins said.

The Falcons will participate in the Sages Holiday Hoopla at Monticello High School, facing Argenta-Oreana at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26 before playing the following Thursday against Neoga and Tuscola at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

Tuscola has a record of 7-1 as of Thursday. Neoga's Reece Johnson son 40 points in a 92-82 losing effort to an undefeated Shelbyville team on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

“It’s a great tournament. They do a great job," Tompkins said. "We’ve got a tough field. We’ve got to come out and play every night.”

A rematch of last year's IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game-- in which Monticello defeated GCMS 45-43 -- could be in the cards for the following Friday's Hoopla action.

GCMS and Monticello could also meet again in the postseason, as the IHSA has the two teams in the same subsectional -- the 2A Tolono Unity Sectional's Sub-sectional B -- along with Argenta-Oreana, Bloomington Central Catholic, St. Thomas More, Decatur St. Teresa, Tri-Valley, Macon Meridian, Maroa-Forsyth, Stanford Olympia and Warrensburg-Latham. Monticello and Olympia were selected as regional hosts.

“Those are some good teams. We’re excited about it," Tompkins said. These guys, through football and through last year’s (regional), they know what it’s like to be in a tough bracket and know how to compete. We’ve got to come out and get better, and by February, we’re hopefully firing on all cylinders.”

GCMS 69, Fisher 43

FISH 8 11 14 10 -- 43

GCMS 20 22 19 8 -- 69

Fisher (3-8, 0-4)

Andrew Zook 1-0-2, Andrew Koslowski 0-0-0, Jacob Mullins 0-0-0, Xavier Douglas 0-0-0, Will Delaney 2-2-7, Tyler Martin 0-4-4, Carson Brozenec 9-3-23, Dalton Burk 0-3-3, Landen Stalter 0-0-0, Will Jokisch 0-0-0, Jake Cochran 1-0-2, Hunter Coon 1-0-2. Totals 14-11-43.

GCMS (7-2, 3-0)

Caleb Bleich 1-0-2, Ryland Holt 5-2-12, Ben Freehill 3-0-6, Connor Birky 5-3-15, Lane Short 3-1-7, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Chris Hood 1-0-2, Nathan Garard 3-0-7, Bryce Barnes 4-2-11, Cade Elliott 1-2-5, Spencer Meenen 0-0-0, Jordan Blake 1-0-2, Nick Culler 0-0-0, Alex Meece 0-0-0. Totals 27-10-69.

3-pointers -- Fisher 4 (Brozenec 3, Delaney). GCMS 5 (Birky 2, Garard, Barnes, Elliott).