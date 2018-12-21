GCMS JV boys basketball defeats Fisher 57-54

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity boys basketball team won 57-54 Thursday over Fisher.

The Falcons trailed 54-50 before Ethan Garard scored on a driving layup with 1:17 left in the game before Braden Roesch stole the ball and scored on a shot in the lane to tie the game at 54-54 with 57.2 seconds remaining.

Roesch recorded another steal before assisting Garard's game-winning layup. After Alex Minion stole the ball for GCMS's defense and a timeout was called with 14.3 seconds left in the game, Garard made a free throw to extend the Falcons' lead.

The Falcons outscored Fisher 14-8 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 46-43 deficit, as Roesch and Garard each scored six of GCMS's points while Nathan Kallal added a basket.

In the first quarter, GCMS outscored the Bunnies 19-13 as Roesch had seven points, Kallal had four points, Garard and Wier each had three points and Minion had two points. Awstace Grauer had five points while Roesch had four points, Garard had three points and Wier had two points as the Falcons went into halftime leading 35-33.

In the third quarter, Roesch had six points and Kallal had two points.

Roesch finished the game with 25 points while Garard also scored in double figures with 12 points. Kallal had eight points while Grauer and Wier each had five points and Minion had two points.

For Fisher, Carson Brozenec led the way with 16 points while Drew Purvis added 11 points.

GCMS 57, Fisher 54

FISH 13 20 13 8 -- 54

GCMS 19 16 8 14 -- 57

Fisher

Blake Terven 0-0-0, Landen Stalter 2-2-7, Tanner Estes 2-0-6, Will Jokisch 3-1-8, Jake Cochran 3-0-6, Leighton Shipman 0-0-0, Drew Purvis 5-1-11, Carson Brozenec 6-3-16. Totals 21-7-54.

GCMS

Ethan Garard 4-3-12, Awstace Grauer 2-1-5, Noah Nugent 0-0-0, Braden Roesch 9-6-25, Zander Wier 2-0-5, Tristin Roesch 0-0-0, Nathan Kallal 4-0-8, Alex Minion 1-0-2. Totals 22-10-57.

3-pointers -- Fisher 5 (Estes 2, Stalter, Jokisch, Brozenec). GCMS 3 (Garard, B. Roesch, Wier).