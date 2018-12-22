Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

Area sports catchup (Dec. 22, 2018)

Sat, 12/22/2018 - 11:24am | The Ford County Record
Lane Timmons -- The former Gibson City resident has a .933 save percentage, with 14 saves, through six games played for the  Western States Hockey League's El Paso Rhinos, which has the lead in the Junior A Mid-Western Division with a record of 20-6-2 through 30 games played.
 
Liberty Jamison -- Through 12 games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 2.5 points per game while grabbing 0.7 rebounds and recording one assist and 0.5 steals per game.
 
Cassidi Nuckols -- Through six games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.7 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.
 
Mikayla Baillie -- Through seven games played for Indiana Wesleyan, the former GCMS girls basketball standout has five points, four rebounds and two steals.
 
Ryan Birt -- The former GCMS wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 4-3.
 
Corey Fox -- The former PBL basketball standout is coaching a Limestone women's basketball team that is 6-5.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.