PBL boys basketball loses 73-45 to Bloomington Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team lost 73-45 to Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday.

Austin Gooden led the Panthers (6-3) in scoring with 10 points while Alex Rueck had nine points, Trey VanWinkle and Colton Coy each had six points, Drake Schrodt and

Mason Ecker each had five points and Sam Penicook, Dalton Busboom and Andrew Swanson each had two points.



Bloomington Central Catholic 73, PBL 45

PBL 11 17 9 8 — 45

BCC 17 21 24 6 — 73

PBL (6-3)

Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 2-2-6, Drake Schrodt 2-0-5, Mason Ecker 2-0-5, Sam Penicook 1-0-2, Colton Coy 2-0-6, Austin Gooden 2-6-10, Kyle Poll 0-0-0, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 1-0-2, Andrew Swanson 1-0-2, Alex Rueck 4-1-9, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 17-9-45.

Central Catholic

Welch 4-0-11, Davis 4-0-11, Engson 0-0-0, Yoder 7-0-18, Pratz 2-0-4, Jordan 0-0-0, Lucel 0-0-0, Crowley 0-0-0, Tomerlin 3-1-7, Mullins 0-0-0, Tallen 2-0-4, Henderson 0-0-0, Nelson 7-4-18. Totals 29-6-73.

3-pointers — PBL 4 (Coy 2, Schrodt, Ecker). BCC 9 (Yoder 4, Welch 3, Davis 2).