Week of Dec. 26
PBL vs. Ridgeview, 10 a.m. Wednesday
Oakwood vs. Ridgeview, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Monticello vs. PBL, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Christian, 8 p.m. Wednesday
GCMS vs. Neoga, 11:30 a.m. Thursday
Monticello vs. Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Fisher vs. Milford, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
GCMS vs. Tuscola, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Rantoul vs. Taylorville, 1:30 p.m. Friday
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (26-4)
PBL
Oakwood
QND
Monticello
SJ-O
GCMS
Monticello
Milford
GCMS
Taylorville
It looks like a potential rematch of February's IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional title game is in store for Friday in the Sages Holiday Hoopla at Monticello.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (24-6)
PBL
Oakwood
QND
Monticello
SJ-O
GCMS
Monticello
Fisher
GCMS
Rantoul
Although coach Brett Frerichs probably doesn’t want to hear it, his Rantoul boys’ basketball team is likely the best 2-7 team in the state. The Eagles have faced a bevy of tough opponents (Danville, Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington) to name a few. If Rantoul doesn’t get discouraged, the Eagles could surprise some teams come March.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (25-5)
Ridgeview
Oakwood
STM
Monticello
RC
GCMS
Monticello
Milford
GCMS
Taylorville
A lot of great matchups this week, which should lead to some fun finishes and probably some inaccurate predictions by us. My money’s on Benton Singleton and Monticello pulling out close ones.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (18-12)
PBL
Ridgeview
QND
Monticello
RC
GCMS
Monticello
Fisher
GCMS
Taylorville
The GCMS-Tuscola game is one to circle on your calendars for sure. The Falcons have the experience factor, but don’t discount what freshman guard Jalen Quinn can do for the Warriors.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (24-6)
Ridgeview
Ridgeview
QND
Monticello
SJ-O
GCMS
Ridgeview
Fisher
GCMS
Rantoul
One of the area’s best holiday tournaments kicks off in Monticello the day after Christmas: The Hoopla.
