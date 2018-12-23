Week of Dec. 26

PBL vs. Ridgeview, 10 a.m. Wednesday

Oakwood vs. Ridgeview, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Monticello vs. PBL, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Christian, 8 p.m. Wednesday

GCMS vs. Neoga, 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Monticello vs. Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Fisher vs. Milford, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

GCMS vs. Tuscola, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Rantoul vs. Taylorville, 1:30 p.m. Friday

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (26-4)

PBL

Oakwood

QND

Monticello

SJ-O

GCMS

Monticello

Milford

GCMS

Taylorville

It looks like a potential rematch of February's IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional title game is in store for Friday in the Sages Holiday Hoopla at Monticello.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (24-6)

PBL

Oakwood

QND

Monticello

SJ-O

GCMS

Monticello

Fisher

GCMS

Rantoul

Although coach Brett Frerichs probably doesn’t want to hear it, his Rantoul boys’ basketball team is likely the best 2-7 team in the state. The Eagles have faced a bevy of tough opponents (Danville, Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington) to name a few. If Rantoul doesn’t get discouraged, the Eagles could surprise some teams come March.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (25-5)

Ridgeview

Oakwood

STM

Monticello

RC

GCMS

Monticello

Milford

GCMS

Taylorville

A lot of great matchups this week, which should lead to some fun finishes and probably some inaccurate predictions by us. My money’s on Benton Singleton and Monticello pulling out close ones.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (18-12)

PBL

Ridgeview

QND

Monticello

RC

GCMS

Monticello

Fisher

GCMS

Taylorville

The GCMS-Tuscola game is one to circle on your calendars for sure. The Falcons have the experience factor, but don’t discount what freshman guard Jalen Quinn can do for the Warriors.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (24-6)

Ridgeview

Ridgeview

QND

Monticello

SJ-O

GCMS

Ridgeview

Fisher

GCMS

Rantoul

One of the area’s best holiday tournaments kicks off in Monticello the day after Christmas: The Hoopla.