GCMS girls basketball defeats Monticello 48-35 in third-place game of Sages Holiday Hoopla

MONTICELLO -- A sign of improvement occurred for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team at the Sages Holiday Hoopla.

After losing last year's third-place game, the Falcons once again competed for third place on Friday. This time, they came out victorious via 48-35 score over host Monticello.

"The girls played really hard, and it was a great win for us," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said. "We always know it's going to be a tough tournament. It's a really good tournament for us. Being able to win on that final day (gives us) really good momentum to take us into (the new year) and into the conference games. Hopefully, we can just carry this through."

The first half was a low-scoring affair, as GCMS ended the first quarter trailing 9-7 before going into halftime with a 16-15 lead.

Emily Clinton made a free throw to cut a GCMS deficit to 2-1 with 5:24 left in the first quarter before a 3-pointer by Megan Moody gave the Falcons (13-4) a 4-2 lead.

Makenzi Bielfeldt ended a 7-0 Sages run with a free throw that cut GCMS's deficit to 9-5 with 1:43 left in the first quarter before Moody made a jump shot in the lane to make the score 9-7.

Two free throws by Claire Retherford tied the game at 9-9 with 5:54 left in the second quarter before Bielfeldt assisted Ryleigh Brown on a basket that gave the Falcons a 11-9. Another trey by Moody extended GCMS's lead to 14-9 before a 6-0 Monticello run gave the Sages the lead back at 15-14 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Brown then made a basket with less than 30 seconds left in the half to give GCMS a 16-15 lead.

"Both teams came out hard on defense," Dornbusch said. "It was a very low-scoring affair. Both teams just struggled getting it to the hole and making it. It was a defensive battle all the way through."

A jump shot by Hathaway extended the Falcons' lead to 18-15 before Monticello reclaimed the advantage at 20-18. With 4:32 left in the third quarter, a Sages technical foul led to two made free throws by Retherford that tied the game at 20-20 before Bielfeldt made a go-ahead basket.

Hathaway then assisted Bielfeldt on a basket before a Moody jumper extended GCMS's lead to 26-20. After a basket by Brown made the score 28-24, the Falcons ended the third quarter with a 28-26 lead.

The Falcons extended that lead by outscoring 20-9 in the fourth quarter.

After a free throw by Bielfeldt extended GCMS's advantage to 29-26, Brown and Moody each made a two-point field goal before Moody assisted Hathaway on a layup that capped a 6-0 run that extended the Falcons' lead to 35-27. Retherford then scored on an offensive-rebound putback to made the score 37-29 before Bielfeldt stole the ball and tallied two points on a fastbreak layup that extended the Falcons' lead to 39-29 with 2:22 remaining in the game.

Hathaway and Moody each made a basket to make the score 43-33 before the Falcons scored the rest of their points via free throws.

"They moved the ball well. It was an exciting game," Dornbusch said. "Monticello's a solid team, but the girls kept their heads, and we just kept pushing through. They made some good plays. We just had to keep fighting and not let them claw their way back into it, and luckily, we were able to answer every time they were able to push (a score) through."

Moody finished the game with 18 points while Bielfeldt had nine points, Brown had eight points, Retherford and Hathaway each had six points and Clinton added one point.

GCMS 48, Monticello 35

GCMS 7 9 12 20 -- 48

MON 9 6 11 9 -- 35

GCMS (13-4)

Claire Retherford 1-4-6, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-3-9, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-6, Megan Moody 4-4-18, Emily Clinton 0-1-1, Abby Spiller 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 4-0-8. Totals 17-12-48.

Monticello

Edmundson 2-0-4, Clarke 3-1-7, Fultz 4-3-11, Swanson 0-0-0, Dowling 2-0-5, Fisher 0-0-0, Marcum 0-0-0, Stiverson 4-0-8. Totals 15-4-35.

3-pointers -- GCMS 2 (Moody 2). Monticello (Dowling).