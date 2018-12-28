PBL girls basketball defeats Argenta-Oreana 61-39 in seventh-place game of Sages Holiday Hoopla

MONTICELLO -- While the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team played for seventh place in the Sages Holiday Hoopla on Friday, the one team it beat in pool play earned its way into the title game later that night.

A 48-44 win over championship game-bound Ridgeview on Wednesday was followed by a 49-28 loss to Monticello that same day as well as a 44-28 defeat to Stark County on Thursday.

"It's tough, but we put ourselves in that hole as players and coaches. We've just got to learn from it and find ways to get better," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "That has kind of been the story of our season -- we'll go out and play really tough, and then we'll go out and throw up a stinker. We've just got to do a better job of competing every night."

The Panthers bounced back with a 61-39 victory in the seventh-place game over Argenta-Oreana.

"We had some down games, but the biggest thing is we bounced back," Lawler said. "Hopefully, that'll give us some positive momentum for next week."

Four Panthers scored in double figures, led by Hannah Schwarz with 15 points. Madi Peden, Mackenzie Bruns and Kirra Lantz added 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

"It was nice to see Madi Peden get aggressive early and get some scores. It was also nice to see Kirra Lantz be a catch shooter," Lawler said. "When she's doing that, she's one of the best shooters in the area, I think. We had some kids step and get back into the flow offensively. That was nice to see."

MaKenna Ecker contributed four points for PBL (9-8) while Lillie Frichtl, Baylee Cosgrove, Brooke Walder and Lorena Arnett each had two points.

PBL 61, Argenta-Oreana 39

AO 2 19 8 10 -- 39

PBL 21 24 14 2 -- 61

Argenta-Oreana

Riley Jones 1-2-4, Camilyn Newbanks 2-1-7, Tara Grider 1-0-3, Katelyn Buhlig 1-0-2, Molly Patton 0-2-2, Audrey Volle 1-0-2, Cassi Newbanks 5-2-12, Gabrielle Williams 2-2-7. Totals 13-9-39.

PBL (9-8)

Lillie Frichtl 1-0-2, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 4-3-11, Madi Peden 5-3-13, Hannah Schwarz 6-0-15, Baylee Cosgrove 1-0-2, Kirra Lantz 4-0-10, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 1-0-2, Lorena Arnett 1-0-2, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 2-0-4, Abbi Williamson 0-0-0. Totals 25-6-61.

3-pointers -- Argenta-Oreana 4 (Cam. Newbands 2,Grider, Williams). PBL 5 (Schwarz 3, Lantz 2).