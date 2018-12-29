GCMS boys basketball claims Sages Holiday Hoopla title via 61-49 victory over PBL

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Colton Coy (21) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.

MONTICELLO -- The boys varsity basketball teams at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda High Schools should be very familiar with each other by now -- and not just because of the 15-mile proximity between each school.

When the two teams met each other in Friday's Sages Holiday Hoopla championship game, it marked the two teams' sixth meeting in three years, including two matchups each in December 2017 and 2018.

The Falcons have won all four of those meetings, including Friday's 61-49 victory.

"It's a good win. Beating your rival two times is kind of nice, especially for a championship," GCMS senior starting forward Bryce Barnes said. "It's always harder to beat a team the second time, and they gave us a fight, but coming out with a win is nice."

"With them being 20 minutes away, it's always a big game for us," fellow GCMS senior starting forward Ryland Holt said.

Friday's win also marked the second year in a row that GCMS earned a first-place finish in the Sages Holiday Hoopla.

"It means everything for us right now. To continue the streak is a good feeling," Holt said. "We're still really excited to win. Getting the trophy back is a good feeling."

The Falcons earned their way toward the championship game by defeating Argenta-Oreana the previous Wednesday before gaining two more pool-play wins over Neoga and Tuscola on Thursday.

"It's never a bad thing to win a trophy and win championships," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. "Those are tough, good basketball teams. It's a good tournament. It was nice to come out with a win."

Prior to facing state-ranked GCMS, PBL defeated the host of the tournament in Monticello, which went into the game with a 9-1 record, the previous Wednesday. The Panthers also defeated Ridgeview and Oakwood in pool play.

"That has been a conversation with a couple of our opponents -- we've got to prove that we can play with those teams," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

Unlike their previous meeting, which GCMS won 61-37 on Dec. 11 after building a 61-30 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Friday's contest did not require a running clock at the end as PBL cut its deficit to six points on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter.

"It was a battle all the way through. It was a great game," Tompkins said. "Credit (goes) to (PBL head coach Adam) Schonauer having his guys ready to play. It was a great atmosphere and great experience for both teams. It was a great representation of Ford County. We knew it was going to be tough. We knew they had played a lot better since the first time we played them."

Though PBL (9-4) played a closer game, GCMS still led throughout, starting with a 3-pointer by Caleb Bleich. After Dalton Busboom made a two-point field goal for the Panthers, Holt and Ben Freehill each made a layup to increase GCMS's lead to 7-2. After Sam Penicook made a hook shot for PBL, Lane Short converted on two field-goal attempts, including one on a Barnes steal, to make the score 11-4.

"We cut down turnovers a little bit and got some shots in the paint early," Tompkins said.

Bleich then made two free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound to extend GCMS's lead to 13-4 before Connor Birky scored on a fastbreak layup, via an assist by Freehill, for the Falcons. After Bleich scored via a Holt assist, Alex Rueck made a free throw for PBL to conclude the first-quarter scoring.

"We came out tentative and shy again against these guys," Schonauer said.

Holt made two free throws 17 seconds into the second quarter before Colton Coy made a basket and Kyle Poll drained a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 19-10. Barnes tallied a foul shot and Holt made a basket to make the score 22-10 before a trey by Drake Schrodt and a two-point basket by Trey VanWinkle cut the deficit to 22-15.

"We got back into it in the second quarter, but they never really let us get into it," Schonauer said. "They're a good basketball team. It seemed like every time we got within a couple of possessions, they were able to get a big bucket, make free throws and get a stop. We could just never get over that hump, and that's where we've got to take it to the next level against really good basketball teams. You can't bury yourself early because then you're digging out of a hole, and a lot of good teams aren't going to let you out of it."

After Birky made two free throws with 2:51 remaining in the first half, a fastbreak then led to Holt dunking the ball through the hoop via an alley-oop pass from Birky that made the score 24-15 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter. Holt would finish the game making 4-of-4 dunk attempts, but the second-quarter alley-oop was Holt's first of the season.

"That was probably my favorite," Holt said.

VanWinkle made a basket before a steal led to another Holt dunk on a breakaway with 45.2 seconds left in the first half. Ecker made a free throw before Short converted on a three-point play with 1.9 seconds remaining in the half to make the halftime score 31-18.

"I think we really dug down on defense. That's where it always starts," Holt said. "That's where we won the game."

Schrodt and Bleich exchanged 3-pointers to start the third-quarter scoring. After Barnes made a basket, Austin Gooden made two buckets to cut their deficit to 36-25. Barnes and Busboom each made a trey to make the score 39-28.

After Freehill and Barnes each made a foul shot, with a Gooden basket in between, Ecker made a basket before Holt dunked the ball on a drive via a Birky assist. Rueck and Birky exchanged baskets before Ecker made a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 45-37 as the third quarter came to an end.

"I thought after halftime, we responded well," Schonauer said. "There were just a handful of possessions that separated us."

A basket by Ecker further cut PBL's deficit to 45-39.

"It felt a lot closer than that, but credit (goes) to our guys for staying with it, staying together, keeping our poise and making the plays when we had to," Tompkins said.

After Barnes made two free throws with 5:50 remaining in the game, Ecker made another two-point bucket before drawing an offensive foul on Freehill with 5:27 left in the game.

"Every time we had a big stretch, they responded with big plays," Tompkins said. "That's a sign of a good team -- being able to either have runs or be able to respond to runs, and both teams did that tonight."

On the Panthers' ensuing possession Ecker went up for a layup attempt, but Barnes blocked it out of bounds. PBL would then turn the ball over with 4:54 remaining before Barnes made a free throw and a basket to extend GCMS's lead to 50-41 with 4:13 left in the game.

"We keep our composure. We don't break when times get tough," Barnes said. "We weren't scared. We knew they were going to give us a run. We just stayed calm and got the win."

Gooden made two free throws six seconds later before Barnes made two free throws with 3:49 remaining. With 3:14 left in the game, Birky added two more foul shots to extend GCMS's lead to 54-43.

The Falcons made 12-of-16 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter en route to finishing the game with a 22-for-29 effort from the charity stripe, compared to 5-for-12 for PBL.

"We were really bad defensively in the fourth quarter. They went at us, and we reached and grabbed guys," Schonauer said. "We've just got to do a better job with our positioning. They're so big and strong that, when they're going north and south, it's tough for our guys to keep them in front and not allow shots at the rim without fouling. Their guys are strong and athletic."

Poll made a free throw with 3:08 remaining before Holt made another dunk on an offensive-rebound putback 21 seconds later. VanWinkle then made a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 56-47.

Eleven seconds later, Birky drew Busboom's fifth foul. Gooden would eventually foul out of the game as well for PBL.

"In the fourth quarter, we started playing more aggressive and were able to get to the basket and get to the free-throw line," Tompkins said.

Birky made one of his two free-throw attempts to make the score 57-47. After Penicook made a basket, Birky made two more foul shots with 1:43 left in the game. Birky and Bleich each tallied one more free throw before the game ended.

Four GCMS players reached double figures, led by Barnes with 14 points on 3-for-8 shooting from the floor and 7-for-10 shooting from the foul line. Barnes also grabbed 11 rebounds and had one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

"If all five starters can get double digits, it's harder for the defense to square up against us," Barnes said. "When one guy doesn't feel it, the other guy does. When all of us score that much, it's hard to be beat."

Bleich went 4-for-5 shooting from the floor -- including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc -- and made 3-of-4 free-throw attempts en route to scoring 13 points.

"When you have a tournament like Caleb Bleich did, that really helps us moving forward," Tompkins said.

Holt had 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting while grabbing seven points and recording three assists and one blocked shot. He, Bleich and Barnes would all be named to the all-tournament team along with Gooden.

Birky also scored 12 points for the Falcons on 2-for-6 shooting from the floor and 8-for-10 shooting from the charity stripe. He also pulled down five boards, dished out three assists and made three steals.

"We stressed balance," Tompkins said. "The more guys we can have make plays, we feel that gives us an advantage offensively because teams have to guard multiple positions."

Short added seven points and three rebounds off the bench for GCMS as well. Freehill had three points along with four rebounds and four assists.

"We had great contributions off the bench all week," Tompkins said. "We developed depth, and we have confidence in our guys."

For PBL, Ecker had 10 points and three rebounds while Gooden scored all eight of his points in the second half.

"We have to have Austin score because he's one of our few guys who can score in a 1-on-1 situation," Schonauer said. "He's our most-skilled offensive player. He's our best player that can score around the basket and get easy points for us. He was much more aggressive in the second half and went right after Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes, and was able to get us back in the game with some good baskets at the rim. In order for us to be successful, he's got to be able to go at guys and produce some points for us."

VanWinkle had seven points for PBL on 3-for-10 shooting while Schrodt went 2-for-6 from the floor en route to finishing with six points and Busboom scored five points on 2-for-2 shooting. Penicook shot 2-for-3 from the floor en route to four points while Poll also had four points on 1-for-1 shooting from the floor, Rueck had three points and Coy had two points, four rebounds and three assists.

Coy was PBL's leading rebounder, as GCMS finished the game with a 36-15 edge over PBL in the rebounding category. The Falcons grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, versus four for the Panthers, while scoring 13 points on second-chance opportunities and 19 off turnovers, compared to nine points off turnovers and four second-chance points for PBL.

"I thought we were better against them defensively. We still gave up a lot of offensive rebounds and gave up a lot of points off turnovers -- just too many easy points against a good basketball teams -- but we did compete better," Schonauer said. "We battled back. We handled adversity better in the second half. Those are some positives we can build on."

As a team, GCMS shot 18-of-39 from the floor, including a 3-for-11 effort from beyond the arc, while PBL shot 19-for-41 from the field and 6-for-17 from three-point range.

"We didn't shoot as well as we did last time, Tompkins said. "We shot it so well the first time we played them."

The Panthers will travel for a Sangamon Valley Conference matchup against Momence next Friday before going to Shelbyville and Rantoul for nonconference games the following Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

"We've played some good teams in the past few weeks. I think I've identified some of our strengths and weaknesses, which is good because now we know what to work on in practice," Schonauer said. "Tonight gave our guys a little better confidence that they can compete with some of the best teams in the state. Six possessions separated us tonight. Some missed layups, some missed free throws, a couple more rebounds here and there, and that changes the trajectory of the game. We've just got to figure out how to come out and play like we did in the second half for 32 minutes with our effort and toughness."

Meanwhile, the Falcons -- who have won 10 straight games -- will travel to Tremont for a Heart of Illinois Conference matchup next Friday before hosting a nonconference game the following Saturday against Hoopeston Area and facing El Paso-Gridley in another HOIC contest on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

"A win's a win. This isn't what we set our goals on. We want to win the tournament, but this isn't our big prize," Barnes said. "We have bigger things down the road, and that's what we are hoping to get."

GCMS 61, PBL 49

GCMS 17 14 14 16 -- 61

PBL 5 13 19 12 -- 49

GCMS (11-2)

Caleb Bleich 4-5 3-4 13, Ben Freehill 1-7 1-2 3, Bryce Barnes 3-8 7-10 14, Ryland Holt 5-7 2-2 12, Connor Birky 2-6 8-10 12, Lane Short 3-6 1-1 7, Josh Bleich 0-0 1-1 1, Nathan Garard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-39 22-29 61.

PBL (9-4)

Dalton Busboom 2-2 0-0 5, Trey VanWinkle 3-10 0-0 7, Drake Schrodt 2-6 0-0 6, Sam Penicook 2-3 0-0 4, Austin Gooden 3-6 2-6 8, Mason Ecker 4-9 1-2 10, Colton Coy 1-3 0-0 2, Kyle Poll 1-1 1-2 4, Andrew Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Rueck 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 19-41 5-12 49.

3-pointers -- GCMS 3-11 (Bleich 2-2, Barnes 1-3). PBL 6-17 (Schrodt 2-4, Busboom 1-1, Poll 1-1, Ecker 1-3, VanWinkle 1-5).

Rebounds -- GCMS 36 (Barnes 11, Holt 7, Birky 5, Freehill 4, Short 3, Bleich 2). PBL 15 (Coy 4, Ecker 3, Schrodt 2, Penicook 2, Busboom, Gooden, Swanson).

Assists -- GCMS 12 (Freehill 4, Holt 3, Birky 3, Barnes, Short). PBL 9 (Coy 3, Busboom 2, Schrodt, Penicook, Gooden, Rueck).

Steals -- GCMS 4 (Birky 3, Barnes). PBL 4 (VanWinkle, Schrodt, Penicook, Ecker).

Blocks -- GCMS 2 (Barnes, Holt). PBL 0.