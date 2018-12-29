High school wrestling roundup: GCMS/Fisher places third at Bomber Classic

ARGENTA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team placed third at the Bomber Classic held Saturday at Argenta-Oreana High School.

Benton and Rochester took first and second place, respectively, in the 13-team invitational.

Hayden Workman (285 pounds), Payton Kean (182), Calen Ragle (152) and Cole Maxey (126) each earned a second-place medal for the Falcons.

Cale Horsch (113), Ethan Duke (138) and Braylen Kean (160) each won a third-place medal and Kellen DeSchepper (132) and Ethan Kasper (145) each finished fourth in their respective classes.

Rantoul/PBL wrestlers earn second-place medals in Lincoln

Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team each earned a second-place medal in the Lincoln Holiday Tournament, which took place last Friday and Saturday.

McCusker pinned Pekin's Devin Tovrea in a time of 1:30 in the first round of the 145-pound bracket before winning via 1:29 pinfall over Jerseyville's David Deist in the quarterfinals and 4:18 pinfall over Mount Zion's Lukas Eagle in the semifinals. In the championship match, Danville's Anthony Turner defeated McCusker via 9-5 decision.

After pinning Limestone's Logan Lara in a time of 1:02 in the first round of the 152-pound bracket and winning via 51-second technical fall over Chicago St. Patrick's Vince Plowman, Roseman won via 6-5 decision over Jerseyville's Zeke Waltz in the quarterfinals and via 3-2 decision over Carbondale's Aron Taylor in the semifinals. In the title match, Peoria Notre Dame's Leo Mushinsky won via 3-2 decision over Roseman.

Kedrick Terhune placed ninth in the 138-pound match after winning via 13-9 in the ninth-place match over Canton's Mason Wilson.

After losing via 8-0 major decision to Marengo's Cameron Miller, Terhune won via 8-3 decision over Limestone Zach Schwindenhammer and via 4-3 decision over Highland's Bryce Kirsch in wrestlebacks.

Alberto Cruz received a bye in the 11th-place match in the 285-pound bracket after losing via 3:29 pinfall to Jerseyville's Wyatt Daniels 46-second pinfall to Urbana's Luke Luffman and 2:48 pinfall to Chicago St. Patrick's Justin Davis.

In the 220-pound bracket, Christian Denam finished 12th. After losing via 3-0 decision to Chicago St. Patrick's Ron Krewer, Denam won via 13-2 major decision over Jeremiah Morris of Galesburg before losing via 9-1 major decision to Normal's Ben Pratt and via 2:16 pinfall to Waterloo's Brett Howard.

In the 132-pound bracket, Rashon Allen finished 12th.

Allen lost via 1:40 pinfall to Canton's Dylan Grigsby before pinning Danville's Tyreese Smith. Highland's Colton Brown won via 7-6 over Allen before Drake Hawkins of Pekin in 3:40 in the 11th-place match.

As a team, Rantoul/PBL finished 18th in the 23-team tournament with a score of 138.