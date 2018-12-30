PBL at Momence, 7:30 p.m. Friday
PBL at Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
GCMS at Tremont, 7 p.m. Friday
Hoopeston Area at GCMS, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Watseka at Monticello, 10 a.m. Saturday
St. Thomas More at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Fisher at Ridgeview, 7 p.m. Friday
Fieldcrest at LeRoy, 7 p.m. Friday
Oakwood at BHRA, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Clinton at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (30-10)
Momence
PBL
GCMS
GCMS
Monticello
Teutopolis
Ridgeview
LeRoy
Oakwood
Tuscola
Tough start to the new year for Paxton-Buckley-Loda with two challenging road games. Offensive balance has helped spark the Panthers so far this season, and they’ll need some again at Momence and at Shelbyville.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (30-10)
PBL
Shelbyville
GCMS
GCMS
Monticello
Teutopolis
Ridgeview
LeRoy
Oakwood
Tuscola
Gibson will probably lose another game in the regular season down the road, but you’re not about to see me pick against the Falcons. Ryland Holt, Bryce Barnes and Co. are a Final Four caliber team.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (27-13)
PBL
Shelbyville
GCMS
GCMS
Monticello
Teutopolis
Ridgeview
LeRoy
BHRA
Tuscola
If Bryce Barnes and Ryland Holt are going to dunk as much as they did during their Holiday Hoopla championship run, GCMS is going to be must-see basketball the rest of this season.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (29-11)
PBL
PBL
GCMS
GCMS
Monticello
Teutopolis
Ridgeview
LeRoy
Oakwood
Tuscola
PBL continues its strong start to the season with a pair of wins.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (32-8)
PBL
PBL
GCMS
GCMS
Monticello
Teutopolis
Ridgeview
LeRoy
Oakwood
Tuscola
Both PBL and GCMS are capable of picking up a couple of wins to start the 2019 stretch of the 2018-19 season.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.