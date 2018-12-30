PBL at Momence, 7:30 p.m. Friday

PBL at Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

GCMS at Tremont, 7 p.m. Friday

Hoopeston Area at GCMS, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Watseka at Monticello, 10 a.m. Saturday

St. Thomas More at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Fisher at Ridgeview, 7 p.m. Friday

Fieldcrest at LeRoy, 7 p.m. Friday

Oakwood at BHRA, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Clinton at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (30-10)

Momence

PBL

GCMS

GCMS

Monticello

Teutopolis

Ridgeview

LeRoy

Oakwood

Tuscola

Tough start to the new year for Paxton-Buckley-Loda with two challenging road games. Offensive balance has helped spark the Panthers so far this season, and they’ll need some again at Momence and at Shelbyville.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (30-10)

PBL

Shelbyville

GCMS

GCMS

Monticello

Teutopolis

Ridgeview

LeRoy

Oakwood

Tuscola

Gibson will probably lose another game in the regular season down the road, but you’re not about to see me pick against the Falcons. Ryland Holt, Bryce Barnes and Co. are a Final Four caliber team.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (27-13)

PBL

Shelbyville

GCMS

GCMS

Monticello

Teutopolis

Ridgeview

LeRoy

BHRA

Tuscola

If Bryce Barnes and Ryland Holt are going to dunk as much as they did during their Holiday Hoopla championship run, GCMS is going to be must-see basketball the rest of this season.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (29-11)

PBL

PBL

GCMS

GCMS

Monticello

Teutopolis

Ridgeview

LeRoy

Oakwood

Tuscola

PBL continues its strong start to the season with a pair of wins.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (32-8)

PBL

PBL

GCMS

GCMS

Monticello

Teutopolis

Ridgeview

LeRoy

Oakwood

Tuscola

Both PBL and GCMS are capable of picking up a couple of wins to start the 2019 stretch of the 2018-19 season.