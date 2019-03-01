GCMS girls basketball defeats Tremont 54-26

TREMONT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 54-26 Thursday over Tremont.

The Falcons (14-4, 6-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) started the game by outscoring Tremont 14-9 in the first quarter. Megan Moody scored five points during the opening quarter while Hannah Hathaway made a 3-pointer and Makenzi Bielfeldt, Abby Spiller and Ryleigh Brown each had two points.

In the second quarter, Moody scored another six points while Spiller had four points and Bielfeldt and Rylee Tompkins each had two points as GCMS went into halftime leading 28-17.

The Falcons extended their lead to 41-21 in the third quarter as Spiller had four points, Moody had three points and Bielfeldt, Hathaway and Brown each had two points.

In the fourth quarter, Hathaway and Moody each had four points, Brown had three points and Bielfeldt had two points.

Moody finished the game with 18 points while Spiller also scored in double figures with 10 points. Hathaway had nine points, Bielfeldt had eight points, Brown had seven points and Tompkins had two points.

GCMS 54, Tremont 26

GCMS 14 14 13 13 -- 54

TRE 9 8 4 5 -- 26

GCMS (14-4, 6-1)

Makenzi Bielfeldt 4-0-8, Hannah Hathaway 4-0-9, Rylee Tompkins 1-0-2, Megan Moody 7-3-18, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 5-0-10, Ryleigh Brown 3-1-7. Totals 24-4-54.

Tremont

Abby Getz 1-0-2, Tarlie Fitzanko 2-2-6, Skylar Conway 0-0-0, Marissa Leitner 0-1-1, Alli Fuller 2-0-4, Addison Lane 1-0-2, Paige McAllister 0-0-0, Marley Aluyi 0-0-0, Allyson Gullette 0-0-0, Cara Ogle 0-0-0, Mo Aluyi 5-1-11. Totals 11-4-26.

3-pointers -- GCMS 2 (Hathaway, Moody).