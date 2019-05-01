Former PBL boys basketball coach Russ Zick reaches 600-win milestone

PBL's Russ Zick talks to his team during a timeout in the IHSA Class A state quarterfinals against Providence-St. Mel.

MAPLE PARK -- Russ Zick, a former Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball head coach who led the Panthers to a fourth-place finish in the IHSA Class A state tournament in 1996, earned his 600th coaching win on Saturday, Dec. 29.

The first-year coach at Maple Park Kaneland led his team to a couple of wins in the Plano Christmas Classic, including a 50-40 victory over Streator on Dec. 29 for 11th place in the tournament. The Knights' 2-2 record in the tourney propelled them to a record of 3-12.

Zick, according to the IHSA's website, is 38th on the all-time list for most career coaching wins.

Zick went 204-166 through 14 years as coach from 1984-85 to 1997-98, which, along with PBL's 27-7 record and fourth-place state finish in 1995-96, also includes a 28-1 record and regional championship in 1996-97.

"What I remember most is what a great bunch of kids there were in Paxton," Zick said. "We won only six one year, but those kids were awesome. They gave coach (Jim) Carley and I all they had. Other teams won more, but every team there presented different challenges, and while I did get to 600 (wins), the relationships with those kids, occasionally difficult, and working with Jim Carley is far and away beyond gratifying."

After coaching at PBL, Zick coached at Rochelle for 14 years, composing a record of 92-22 through four seasons from 1998-99 and 2001-02. At Ashton-Franklin Center, he led the team to a 112-99 record from 2011-12 to 2017-18, including a regional title in 2014-15.