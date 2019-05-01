GCMS boys basketball defeats Tremont 72-55

TREMONT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School varsity boys basketball team won 72-55 Friday over Tremont.

With the victory, the Falcons (12-2, 4-0) kept their strong season going as they won their 11th-straight game overall and fourth straight in Heart of Illinois Conference play.

Connor Birky led the Falcons in scoring with 26 points while Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes also scored in double figures with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Ben Freehill added seven points while Lane Short had four points and Nathan Garard had three points for GCMS.

After a first quarter in which Holt and Freehill each scored four points and Bryce Barnes added two, but the Falcons trailed 15-10, GCMS outscored Tremont 29-14 in the second quarter to take a 39-29 lead into halftime.

Birky tallied 17 of his 26 points during the quarter while Holt added seven points, Freehill made a 3-pointer and Lane Short contributed a two-point field goal.

In the third quarter, Barnes had five points, Birky had four points, Nathan Garard made a 3-pointer and Holt added a basket as GCMS went into the fourth quarter leading 53-44.

The Falcons outscored Tremont 19-11 in the final quarter as Barnes tallied eight points, Birky made 5-of-6 shots from the charity stripe, Holt had four points and Short added two points.

GCMS 72, Tremont 55

GCMS 10 29 14 19 -- 72

TREM 15 14 15 11 -- 55

GCMS (12-2, 4-0)

Caleb Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 8-1-17, Ben Freehill 3-0-7, Connor Birky 9-7-26, Lane Short 2-0-4, Nathan Garard 1-0-3, Bryce Barnes 5-5-15. Totals 28-16-72.

Tremont

Polhemus 0-0-0, Israel 0-0-0, Thompson 5-0-14, Pflederer 5-13-23, Martieus 0-0-0, Rice 2-0-5, Wagenbach 4-1-9, Falcon 2-0-4, Lennington 0-0-0. Totals 18-14-55.

3-pointers -- GCMS 4 (Birky 2, Freehill, Garard). Tremont 5 (Thompson 4, Rice).

JV -- GCMS 52, Tremont 50