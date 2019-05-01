GCMS boys basketball extends winning streak to 12 with victory over Hoopeston Area

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team was less than 24 hours removed from what head coach Ryan Tompkins called "a big emotional win" as it tipped off a home game on Saturday against Hoopeston Area.

The previous night, the Falcons won 72-55 over a Tremont team that entered Friday's contest with a 14-2 record. It was GCMS's first-ever victory at Tremont High School's gymnasium.

Senior Connor Birky scored 26 points against Tremont, including 17 in a second quarter in which the Falcons outscored the Turks 29-14 to overcome a 15-10 deficit.

"It was an overall good game," Birky said. "I'm proud of the way that we played."

On Saturday, the Falcons made a quick turnaround to play a Hoopeston Area team that entered the GCMS High School gymnasium with a 10-6 record.

"Anybody who has 10 wins at this juncture of the season can beat anybody," Tompkins said.

The Falcons passed the test offered by the quick turnaround, and by Hoopeston Area, via a 67-47 victory on Saturday.

"It was a big win for us last night, so to come back at home, play a quality team like Hoopeston and get a win was nice," Tompkins said after Saturday's game.

With the wins over Tremont and Hoopeston Area, GCMS (13-2) extended its winning streak to 12 games.

"It's a great feeling. It's great to come out each and every game and have great support from the fans," Birky said. "That helps a lot. We've been executing, sticking to the game plan and coming out with wins."

Bryce Barnes scored the first two points of the game via a basket before Ryland Holt scored on a layup. Holt then grabbed a defensive rebound and passed to Birky, who scored on a fastbreak layup to extend GCMS's lead to 6-0 with 6:18 left in the first quarter.

After Graham Eighner made a basket to put Hoopeston Area on the board, Holt and Barnes each scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend the Falcons' lead to 10-2.

"We've got to use our length and strength inside to try to convert misses into makes by crashing the glass and putting pressure on the opponent," Tompkins said. "We got plenty (of offensive rebounds) in the first half. We were taking pretty good looks. Some shots weren't falling, but we gave ourselves a chance on the glass by going at it hard."

After Josh Delfino made a basket for the Cornjerkers, Barnes tallied a couple of two-point field goals, including one on another putback, to extend GCMS's lead to 14-4.

Eighner made another basket with 1:53 left in the first quarter and Payton Berlin drained a 3-pointer to cut Hoopeston Area's deficit to 14-9 before Ben Freehill assisted Holt on a basket that made the sccore 16-9 as the first quarter came to an end.

Birky made a basket and Holt scored on a putback to extend the Falcons' lead to 20-9 before Berlin made a 3-pointer to make the score 20-12. That would be the only score produced by the Cornjerkers through the first five minutes of the second quarter as GCMS went on a 10-0 run.

Holt scored on another putback Lane Short made a basket for the Falcons off the bench before Holt forced a Hoopeston Area turnover and scored on a driving layup on GCMS's ensuing possession to extend his team's lead to 26-12.

Nathan Garard also came off the bench for the Falcons and made a basket before Holt made a jump shot to make the score 30-12. Cameron Flint made a basket with three minutes left in the first half, but the resulting two points would be the last score Hoopeston Area produced for the rest of the second quarter.

"We did a good job on (the defensive) end of contesting shots," Tompkins said. "(Hoopeston Area) shoots it, so, at any point in time, you've got to be on guard."

The Falcons ended the second quarter on a 7-0 run as Garard and Short each made a two-point basket and Birky drained a 3-pointer to help GCMS go into halftime with a 37-14 lead.

"We had a good second quarter," Tompkins said. "We turned them over a little bit and were able to convert some turnovers into points and get ourselves going and pick up the pace a little bit defensively and get some easy baskets inside. We felt pretty good about how the game was going."

Eighner made a 3-pointer to start the third-quarter scoring before Caleb Bleich made two free throws with 6:59 remaining in the quarter. Lucas Hofer then scored his lone two points of the game for the Cornjerkers before Holt made a free throw with 6:27 left in the third quarter and Bleich scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend GCMS's lead to 42-19.

Flint and Freehill traded baskets before Eighner tallied a two-point field goal and Birky drained a 3-pointer to make the score 47-23. After Flint scored while being fouled with 3:09 left in the third quarter, Holt made three free throws to extend GCMS's lead to 50-25.

Berlin then drained two treys to cut Hoopeston Area's deficit to 50-31 before Barnes and Mauricio Gonzalez exchanged baskets to make the score 52-33. A bucket by Short extended the Falcons' lead to 54-33 as the third quarter came to an end.

Cade Elliott came off the bench and made three foul shots to extend GCMS's lead to 57-33 before Keegan Roark and Chris Catron each drained a 3-pointer to cut Hoopeston Area's deficit to 57-39. After Short made two free throws with 5:05 remaining in the game, Eighner made a 3-pointer to make the score 59-42.

Elliott then made a couple of baskets to extend GCMS's lead to 63-42 before Gonzalez made a 3-pointer. Barnes scored while being fouled with 2:19 left in the game before Jordan Blake assisted Alex Meece with 1:10 remaining to extend the Falcons' lead to 67-45.

Blake and Meece both came off the bench in the fourth quarter for GCMS.

"It was good. Cade Elliott gave us some offense. Jordan Blake got in the paint and found some people," Tompkins said. "It's good to get guys some quality minutes because we'll need that depth as we keep going through this grind of a season."

Catron made a basket for Hoopeston Area to conclude the scoring at 67-47.

While Holt finished the game as GCMS's leading scorer with 18 points, Birky and Barnes each had 10 points to finish in double figures as well.

"It felt pretty good. It was a great team win," Birky said. "Tonight wasn't our best all-around performance, but it's still nice to come out with a win."

The Falcons' bench scored a combined 23 points as Elliott scored nine points, Short had eight points and Garard and Meece had four and two points, respectively.

Starters Bleich and Freehill had four and two points, respectively.

"Our bench gave us a lot of good minutes and big contributions," Tompkins said.

Berlin scored all 12 of his points via 3-pointers. Eighner also had 12 points, but no other Cornjerkers reached double figures.

"(Berlin) hurt us. He hit some shots. In the (Hoopeston) game we scouted (earlier in the season), he hit six (treys), so we knew he was capable, but we contested him," Tompkins said. "We kept (Lucas) Hofer in check. We did a good job on him and forced contested jump shots, and it was a good defensive effort."

Junior varsity

After winning 52-50 over Tremont on Friday, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity boys basketball team gained another victory via 61-20 score over Hoopeston Area on Saturday.

The Falcons outscored Hoopeston Area 20-4 in the first quarter as Braden Roesch had 12 points while Ethan Garard and Tristin Roesch each made a 3-pointer and Alex Minion added a two-point basket.

In the second quarter, GCMS outscored the Cornjerkers 13-6 as Braden Reosch and Tristin Roesch had six and five points, respectively, while Awstace Grauer had two points.

The Falcons extended their 33-10 halftime lead with a 16-4 advantage in the third quarter as Garard had seven points, Braden Roesch made two 3-pointers Nathan Kallal had two points and Grauer added one point.

In the fourth quarter, Grauer had five points, Ryan Strebeck had four points, Minion had two points and Tristin Roesch had one point.

Braden Roesch finished the game with 24 points while Garard also scored in double figures with 10 points. Tristin Roesch had nine points, Grauer had eight points, Strebeck and Minion each had four points and Kallal had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

GCMS 67, Hoopeston Area 47

HA 9 5 19 14 -- 47

GCMS 16 21 17 13 -- 67

Hoopeston Area (10-7)

Payton Berlin 4-0-12, Mauricio Gonzalex 2-0-5, Chris Catron 2-0-5, Cameron Flint 3-0-6, Lucas Hofer 1-0-2, Josh Delfino 1-0-2, Graham Eighner 5-0-12, Keegan Roark 1-0-3. Totals 19-1-47.

GCMS (13-2)

Caleb Bleich 1-2-4, Ryland Holt 7-4-18, Ben Freehill 1-0-2, Connor Birky 4-0-10, Lane Short 3-2-8, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 2-0-4, Bryce Barnes 5-0-10, Cade Elliott 3-3-9, Spencer Meenen 0-0-0, Jordan Blake 0-0-0, Nick Culler 0-0-0, Alex Meece 1-0-2. Totals 27-11-67.

3-pointers -- Hoopeston Area 9 (Berlin 4, Eighner 2, Gonzalez, Catron, Roark). GCMS 2 (Birky 2).

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

GCMS 61, Hoopeston Area 20

HA 4 6 4 6 -- 20

GCMS 20 13 16 12 -- 61

Hoopeston Area

Nick Hofer 2-0-6, Chris Catron 3-0-6, Hunter Tate 0-0-0, Derek Drayer 0-0-0, Damar Case 1-0-3, Isaias Diaz 0-1-1, Ben Brown 2-0-4, Nick Gossett 0-0-0. Totals 8-1-20.

GCMS

Ethan Garard 4-0-10, Awstace Grauer 3-1-8, Noah Nugent 0-0-0, Braden Roesch 11-0-24, Zander Wier 0-0-0, Tristin Roesch 3-1-9, Ryan Strebeck 2-0-4, Nathan Kallal 1-0-2, Alex Minion 2-0-4. Totals 26-2-61.

3-pointers -- Hoopeston Area 3 (Hofer 2, Case). GCMS 7 (Garard 2, T. Roesch 2, B. Roesch 2, Grauer).