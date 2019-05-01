PBL boys basketball defeats Momence 79-58

MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team produced its highest-scoring performance of the season en route to a 79-58 win over Momence on Friday.

"I thought we came out and played well," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

The win on Friday improved PBL's record in the Sangamon Valley Conference to 3-0, and its overall record to 10-4.

"In conference games, you want to come out and play well. You want to be able to compete for a conference title. It does mean something. Momence is a good team with (Kobey) Mazur and (Lamarius) Lillard," Schonauer said.

"The type of athletes they put out there is not something that we see very often, so that's a good style of play for our guys to go against and try to learn to play against because once you get into conference play and postseason play, you're going to see a lot of different styles of play, and you hope you have some games you can go back and reflect on and learn from."

The Panthers started their scoring barrage by outscoring Momence 28-17 in the first quarter.

After the Redskins started the quarter on a 6-0 run via a basket by Lamarius Lillard and steals that set up layups by Tyion Campbell and Clifton Johnson, Kyle Poll scored on a fastbreak layup for PBL to cut his team's deficit to 6-2. Two more baskets by Johnson made the score 10-2 before the Panthers went on an 11-0 run.

Trey VanWinkle started the run with a 3-pointer before baskets by Mason Ecker and Colton Coy cut PBL's deficit to 10-9. Poll then made a go-ahead basket with 3:40 left in the first quarter before tallying two more points via an assist from Jake Rich to extend the Panthers' lead to 13-10.

After Campell scored a basket, another spurt extended PBL's advantage to 20-12 as Ecker made a 3-pointer before VanWinkle and Rich each scored a two-point field goal.

A basket by Jalen Williams decreased Momence's deficit to 20-14 before Poll made another 3-pointer and Austin Gooden added a bucket to extend PBL's lead to 25-14. After Kobey Mazur made a 3-pointer for Momence, Poll beat the first-quarter buzzer with a trey of his own.

Poll would finish the quarter with 12 points en route to finishing the game with a team-high 22 points.

"Kyle had a really good summer, and then he kind of struggled in the beginning of the year," Schonauer said. "At the (Sages) Holiday Hoopla, he started hitting some shots and gaining some confidence. He played great tonight.

"He was hitting shots. He was getting to the rim. He was active defensively. That's the type of player we thought he could be. I told him tonight that was proud of him and I'd like to see him keep on playing like that because he's capable of being that type of player."

Mazur made a free throw for Momence before Drake Schrodt made a basket for PBL and Poll scored on a driving layup to increase the Panthers' lead to 32-18.

From there, however, the Redskins weint on a 17-0 run to reclaim the lead.

Mazur drained a 3-pointer and Lillard added a basket before a free throw by Johnson cut Momence's deficit to 32-24 with 5:34 left in the second quarter. Lillard made another basket before Johnson scored on a fastbreak layup set up by a Lillard defensive rebound.

Lillard dished out another assist to Jasper Jones before scoring on a driving layup to tie the game at 32-32 with 2:52 left in the first half. Another Mazur trey gave Momence a 35-32 lead with 2:17 remaining in the half.

"We went through a three-minute lull where we turned it over and forced some shots," Schonauer said. "We had a couple of good shots not fall, and that allowed them to get out and run and be athletic like they are."

Schrodt and VanWinkle each made a basket to give their team a 36-35 lead with 1:10 left in the second quarter. After Jared Espino made a go-ahead basket for Momence, three free throws by Dalton Busboom gave PBL a 39-37 halftime lead.

The Panthers overcame the second-quarter lull by outscoring Momence 15-9 in the third quarter.

"I thought we responded well at halftime with running our offense and trusting a little bit better and getting good shots," Schonauer said.

A 3-pointer by VanWinkle extended the Panthers' lead to 42-37 early in the third quarter. After Williams and Ecker traded baskets and Jones added a bucket to make the score 44-41, Gooden scored while being fouled with five minutes left in the third quarter to extend PBL's lead to 46-41.

A free throw and two-point basket by Jones was followed by a game-tying two-point field goal by Mazur before Gooden intercepted a Mazur pass and scored on a driving basket to give PBL the lead at 46-44 with 3:24 left in the third quarter.

Gooden scored 10 of his game-total 12 points in the second half.

"I thought Austin came in there in the second half and was able to get to the rim and finish at the rim," Schonauer said.

A VanWinkle steal and assist led to Poll scoring while getting fouled by Mazur with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. Poll scored two more baskets to extend PBL's lead to 54-46 as the third quarter came to an end.

After Lillard started the fourth-quarter scoring with a bucket, Coy scored while being fouled with 7:35 remaining in the game to extend PBL's lead to 56-48.

With 6:48 left in the game, Coy drew Mazur's fifth foul. Mazur then was called for two technical fouls, and ejected from the game as a result. He finished the game with 12 points.

VanWinkle made 4-of-4 foul shots via the technicals to extend the Panthers' advantage to 62-48.

"We got some points there at the free-throw line at a critical moment to extend the lead," Schonauer said. "We did a pretty good job of, when we had a good lead, taking care of the basketball and getting good shots to extend the lead. That's the way you want to finish games -- being able to extned that lead, whether it's (by) attacking a team's pressure or making your free throws."

After Lillard made a free throw with 5:44 remaining, Ecker made a basket before Poll scored on a driving layup to extend PBL's lead to 68-49 with 4:49 left in the game.

Lillard -- who scored a team-high 15 points for Momence -- made a basket before Gooden made two free throws with 4:19 remaining to make the score 70-51. Jones and Gooden exchanged buckets before a free throw by Espino made the score 72-54 with 3:19 left in the game.

Coy scored while being fouled with 2:51 remaining to extend PBL's lead to 74-54.

After two free throws were made by Lillard with 2:46 left in the game, Ecker and Gooden each tallied a basket and Alex Rueck made a free throw with 34 seconds left in the game to make the score 79-56. A bucket by Momence's Johnnie Williams concluded the scoring at 79-58.

Along with Poll's and Gooden's double-digit scoring figures, VanWinkle and Ecker each scored in double figures for PBL with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Nine Panthers reached the scoring column as Coy tallied eight points, Schrodt scored four points, Busboom had three points, Rich had two points and Rueck had one point.

"That's the type of team we are -- we have multiple guys who, on any given night, can step up and give us points," Schonauer said. "As long as guys keep on playing with confidence and keep on growing as a team, I think that's going to be a big thing come conference tournament time or postseason time. It just makes you a tougher out."

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 63-41 Friday over Momence.

The Panthers outscored Momence 17-9 in the first quarter as Brett Giese scored eight points, Jarred Gronsky had four points, Mason Bruns and Gavin Coplea each had two points and Keagan Busboom had one point.

In the second quarter, Coplea had five points, Gronsky had four points, Brandon Knight had three points, Busboom had two points and Mason Medlock had one point as PBL went into halftime leading 34-19.

Six Panthers got into the third-quarter scoring column as Giese and Gronsky each had four points, Busboom had three points and Coplea, Medlock and Knight each had two points as PBL went into the fourth quarter leading 51-35. In the fourth quarter, Gronsky and Coplea had three points and Medlock, Giese and Drew Diesburg each had two points.

Gronsky finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 17 points while Giese and Coplea each scored in double figures as well with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Busboom had six points, Medlock and Knight each had five points and Bruns and Diesburg each had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 79, Momence 58

PBL 28 11 15 25 -- 79

MOM 17 20 9 12 -- 58

PBL (10-4, 3-0)

Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 5-4-16, Drake Schrodt 2-0-4, Mason Ecker 5-0-11, Sam Penicook 0-0-0, Colton Coy 4-0-8, Austin Gooden 5-2-12, Kyle Poll 10-0-22, Dalton Busboom 0-3-3, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 0-1-1, Jake Rich 1-0-2. Totals 32-10-79.

Momence

Kobey Mazur 4-1-12, Jared Espino 1-1-3, Jackson Franc 0-0-0, Jhett Anderson 0-0-0, Clifton Johnson 4-1-9, Tyion Campbell 2-0-4, Lamarius Lillard 6-3-15, Shay Robicheaux 0-0-0, Jasper Jones 4-1-9, Jalen Williams 2-0-4, Johnnie Williams 1-0-2. Totals 24-7-58.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (VanWinkle 2, Poll 2, Ecker). Momence 3 (Mazur 3).

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

PBL 63, Momence 41

PBL 17 17 17 12 -- 63

MOM 9 10 16 6 -- 41

PBL

Jarred Gronsky 6-4-17, Mason Bruns 1-0-2, Keagan Busboom 2-1-6, Drew Diesburg 1-0-2, Gavin Coplea 5-0-12, Brett Giese 5-4-14, Mason Medlock 2-1-5, Cory DeGarmo 0-0-0, Brandon Knight 1-3-5. Totals 23-13-63.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Coplea 2, Busboom, Gronsky).