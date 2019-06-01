GCMS/Fisher wrestlers Kean, Workman earn medals at Princeton Invitational

GCMS/Fisher's Payton Kean stands on the podium in recognition of his third-place finish during last weekend's Princeton Invitational.

PRINCETON -- Payton Kean placed third at 182 pounds and Hayden Workman placed fifth at 285 pounds for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School's wrestling team at the Princeton Invitational held last Friday and Saturday.

Kean won via 7-4 decision in the 182-pound third-place match over Auburn's Drew Killam after pinning Vandalia's David Meyer in a time of 3:45 in the consolation semifinals. He pinned Wilmington's Chris Williams in 1:59 and Olympia's Landon Alcorn in 4:01 before Dixon's Clint Schielein defeated Kean via 6-3 decision in the semifinals.

Workman pinned Heyworth's Joe Lauterburg in a itme of 4:58 in the 285-pound fifth-place match.

He pinned Mercer County's Jayden Klingaman in a time of 4:27 before losing via 2:55 pinfall to Orion's Logan Lee in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Workman pinned Dixon's Riley Riggen in 3:26 and Petersburg PORTA's Braden Vickers in 1:28 before losing via 8-3 decision in the consolation semifinals to Warrensburg-Latham's Adam Maxwell.

As a team, the Falcons finished 15th in the 34-team invite with a score of 69. Dakota won the meet's title with a score of 170 1/2.

At 152 pounds, Calen Regle won via 8-4 decision in the first round over Dixon's Matt Lohse, but lost via 2:49 pinfall in the next round to Roxana's Alex Maguire. In wrestlebacks, Ragle pinned Warrensburg-Lathan's Griffin Hawkins in 4:58 and won via 8-2 decision over PORTA's John Loeffler before losing via 6-3 decision to Riverdale's Kale VenHulzen.

After losing via 9-1 major decision to Warrensburg-Latham's Joey Flore in the first round of the 145-pound bracket, Ethan Duke lost via 6-5 decision to Vandalia's Dawson McKinney in wrestlebacks.

At 138 pounds, Kaden Gream pinned Roxana's David Akeman in a time of 3:40 in the first round before losing via 3:21 pinfall to Riverdale's Colton Reiman in the second round. In wrestlebacks, Gream pinned Reed-Custer's Jerimiah Kirby in 44 seconds and Wilmington's Clayton VanDuyne in 55 seconds before losing via 9-5 decision to LeRoy/Tri-Valley's Zach Franz.

At 132 pounds, Dakota Matthews lost via 5:41 pinfall to LeRoy/Tri-Valley's Owen Gulley in the second round. In wrestlebacks, Matthews won via 12-2 major decision over Rock Falls's Marcus Mendoza before losing via 4:23 pinfall to Morrison's Ryan Kennedy.

At 126 pounds, Cole Maxey pinned Manteno's Jacob Fitak in the first round in a time of 1:17 before losing via 4-2 decision to PORTA's Jonah Sinclair in the second round. In wrestlebacks, Maxey won via 12-3 major decision over Rockridge's Nick Berenger and via 6:28 pinfall over Morrison's Andrew Schmidt before losing via 4:55 pinfall to Alleman's Billy Taylor.

PRINCETON INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Dakota, 170.5; 2. Orion, 158; 3. Dixon, 148; 4. Coal City, 147.5; 5. Vandalia, 140; 6. Auburn, 116; 7. Heyworth, 111.5; 8. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 96.5; 9. Byron, 86; 9. Clinton, 86; 11. Princeton, 81.5; 12. Ottawa, 77.5; 13. Rock Falls, 71; 14. Monticello, 70; 15. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 69; 16. LeRoy/Tri-Valley, 65; 17. Aledo Mercer County, 64; 18. Rock Island Alleman, 60; 19. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 59; 20. Stanford Olympia, 58; 21. Riverdale, 55; 22. Wilmington, 54; 23. Warrensburg-Latham, 52; 24. Litchfield, 50; 25. Morrison, 49.5; 26. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 49; 27. Petersburg PORTA, 44; 28. Clifton Central, 36; 28. Pittsfield, 36; 30. Manteno, 33; 31. Glasford Illini Bluffs, 29; 31. Roxana, 29; 33. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 20; 34. Monmouth, 8.

126 pounds

First round -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Jacob Fitak (MANT), 1:17.

Second round -- Jonah Sinclair (PORTA) dec. Maxey (GCMSF), 4-2.

First-round wrestlebacks -- Maxey (GCMSF) maj. dec. Nick Berenger (ROCK), 12-3.

Second-round wrestlebacks -- Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Andrew Schmidt (MORR), 6:28.

Third-round wrestlebacks -- Billy Taylor (ALLE) pinned Maxey (GCMSF), 4:55.

132 pounds

Second round -- Owen Gulley (LTV) pinned Dakota Matthews (GCMSF), 5:41.

Second-round wrestlebacks -- Matthews (GCMSF) maj. dec. Marcus Mendoza (RF), 12-2.

Third-round wrestlebacks -- Ryan Kennedy (MORR) pinned Matthews (GCMSF), 4:23.

138 pounds

First round -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned David Akeman (ROX), 3:40.

Second round -- Colton Reiman (RIV) pinned Gream (GCMSF), 3:21.

Second-round wrestlebacks -- Gream (GCMSF) pinned Jerimiah Kirby (RC), :44.

Third-round wrestlebacks -- Gream (GCMSF) pinned Clayton VanDuyne (WIL), :55.

Fourth-round wrestlebacks -- Zach Franz (LTV) dec. Gream (GCMSF), 9-5.

145 pounds

First round -- Joey Flore (WL) maj. dec. Ethan Duke (GCMSF), 9-1.

First-round wrestlebacks -- Dawson McKinney (VAN) dec. Duke (GCMSF), 6-5.

152 pounds

First round -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) dec. Matt Lohse (DIXON), 8-4.

Second round -- Alex Maguire (ROX) pinned Ragle (GCMSF), 2:49.

Second-round wrestlebacks -- Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Griffin Hawkins (WL), 4:58.

Third-round wrestlebacks -- Ragle (GCMSF) dec. John Loeffler (PORTA), 1:48.

Fourth-round wrestlebacks -- Kale VenHulzen (RIV) dec. Ragle (GCMSF), 6-3.

182 pounds

Second round -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Chris Williams (WIL), 1:59.

Quarterfinals -- Kean (GCMSF) pinned Landon Alcorn (OLY), 4:01.

Semifinals -- Clint Schielein (DIXON) dec. Kean (GCMSF), 6-3.

Consolation semifinals -- Kean (GCMSF) pinned David Meyer (VAN), 3:45.

Third-place match -- Kean (GCMSF) dec. Drew Killam (AUB), 7-4.

285 pounds

Second round -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Jayden Klingaman (MC), 4:27.

Quarterfinals -- Logan Lee (ORION) pinned Workman (GCMSF), 2:55.

Third-round wrestlebacks -- Workman (GCMSF) pinned Riley Riggen (DIXON), 3:26.

Consolation quarterfinals -- Workman (GCMSF) pinned Braden Vickers (PORTA), 1:28.