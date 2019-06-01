PBL boys basketball loses 58-56 to Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School varsity boys basketball team lost 58-56 to Shelbyville on Saturday.

Austin Gooden led PBL (10-5) in scoring with 20 points, including 18 in a second half in which the Panthers outscored Shelbyville 41-32 to rally back from a 26-15 halftime deficit.

Colton Coy scored nine points while Drake Schrodt tallied eight points, Kyle Poll had six points and Sam Penicook had four points. Trey VanWinkle, Dalton Busboom, Andrew Swanson and Alex Rueck each had two points and Mason Ecker had one point.

For Shelbyville, Malcolm Miller -- who reached the 2,000-point milestone the previous night at Sullivan -- led in scoring with 35 points. The victory improved the Rams' record to 14-2.

Shelbyville 58, PBL 56

PBL 8 7 18 23 -- 56

SHEL 18 8 14 18 -- 58

PBL (10-5)

Trey VanWinkle 1-0-2, Drake Schrodt 3-0-8, Mason Ecker 0-1-1, Sam Penicook 0-4-4, Colton Coy 1-7-9, Austin Gooden 8-3-20, Kyle Poll 2-0-6, Dalton Busboom 1-0-2, Andrew Swanson 1-0-2, Alex Rueck 0-2-2. Totals 17-17-56.

Shelbyville (14-2)

Peyton Bryant 3-1-7, Malcolm Miller 13-4-35, Mason Miller 1-0-3, Colton Reed 0-2-2, Brayden Nichols 3-0-8, Leo Logue 1-0-3. Totals 21-6-68.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (Schrodt 2, Poll 2, Gooden). Shelbyville 7 (Mal. Miller 5, Mas. Miller, Nichols).