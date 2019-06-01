Rantoul/PBL wrestlers McCusker, Roseman earn first-place medals at Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational

MORTON -- Peter McCusker of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team pinned all three of his opponents en route to a first-place finish in the 145-pound bracket of Saturday's Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational.

McCusker pinned Peoria's Aquantis Ward in 33 seconds in the quarterfinals, Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Wade Wiegand in 2:33 in the semifinals and Morton's Drew Greenwood in 32 seconds in the championship match.

Teammate Nolan Roseman earned a first-place medal as well in the 152-pound bracket.

Roseman won via 19-4 technical fall in a time of 5:56 over Central Dewitt's Landon Peterson in the quarterfinals before winning via 5-2 decision over Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Wes Girardi in the semifinals and via 7-1 decision over Normal's Gabriel Rivera.

Rashon Allen won a second-place medal in the 132-pound bracket.

He won via 15-0 technical fall in a time of 3:30 over Streator's Josh Carter in the first round before winning via 17-3 major decision over Knoxville's Hunter Fox in the quarterfinals and via 11-3 major decision over Peoria's Connor Welch. In the championship match, Normal's Carter Owen won via 6-0 decision over Allen.

Kedrick Terhune finished fourth in the 138-pound bracket.

Terhune pinned Knoxville's Hunter Bush in a time of 4:27 in the quarterfinals before Normal's Joshua Delgadillo pinned him in a time of 3:36 in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Peoria's Anthony Buhl won via 17-1 technical fall in a time of 5:30 over Terhune.

Keyn Humes pinned Dee-Mack's Kyle Reese in a time of 21 seconds in the fifth-place match of the 160-pound bracket after getting pinned in 1:05 by Central Dewitt's Theodore Fox in the quarterfinals and winning via 8-7 decision over Normal's Jacob Baker in the consolation semifinals.

Also in the 138-pound bracket, Morton's Jared Walter pinned Nathan Kelley in a time of 1:44 before Kelley lost via 2:48 pinfall in wrestlebacks to Joliet West's Quinton Dade.

Also in the 152-pound bracket, Robert Buford earned eighth place.

Buford pinned Knoxville's John Haughawout in a time of 1:37 in the first quarter before Rivera pinned Buford in a itme of 1:55 in the quarterfinals. Buford pinned teammate Colyn Sarver in 3:36 and lost via 34-second pinfall to Knoxville's Zack Dean in the consolation semifinals before losing to Peterson via 3:21 pinfall in the seventh-place match.

Sarver lost via 20-4 technical fall to Joliet West's Kevin Marcus in the first round and defeated Cedric Beckham of Peoria via 5:22 pinfall prior to his match against Buford.

At 220 pounds, Colby Cornwell lost via 12-1 major decision in the first round to Peoria's Marqui Cook. After winning in the first round of wrestlebacks via injury default over Cameron Lee of Central Dewitt, Cornwell lost via 9-3 decision in the second round of wrestlebacks to Knoxville's Dalton Crouse.

At 285 pounds, Seth Forbes was pinned by Cole Miller of Central Dewitt in 15 seconds and Chris Dalton was pinned by East Moline's Tete Houdekar in 44 seconds in the first round. Dalton was pinned by Normal's Cole Gordon in 22 seconds in the first round of wrestlebacks while Forbes was pinned by Streator's Alex Granados in 25 seconds in the second round of wrestlebacks after receiving a bye through the first round.

As a team, Rantoul/PBL finsihed seventh in the 12-team invite with a score of 98 while Joliet West won it wit ha score of 219 1/2.

BOB AND LIZ SCHNARR INVITATIONAL

At Morton

Team scores

1. Joliet West, 219.5; 2. Normal, 195; 3. Morton, 154.5; 4. Central Dewitt, 133; 5. Peoria, 126.5; 6. East Moline, 106; 7. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 98; 8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 64.5; 9. Knoxville, 63; 10. Putnam County, 31; 11. Streator, 21; 12. Springfield Southeast, 20.

132 pounds

First round -- Rashon Allen (RPBL) tech. fall Josh Carter (Streator), 15-0.

Quarterfinals -- Allen (RPBL) maj. dec. Hunter Fox (Knoxville), 17-3.

Semifinals -- Allen (RPBL) maj. dec. Connor Welch (Peoria), 11-3.

Championship match -- Carter Owen (Normal) dec. Allen (RPBL), 6-0.

138 pounds

First round -- Jared Walters (Morton) pinned Nathan Kelley (RPBL), 1:14.

Quarterfinals -- Kedrick Terhune (RPBL) pinned Hunter Bush (Knoxville), 4:29.

Semifinals -- Joshua Delgadillo (Normal) pinned Terhune (RPBL), 3:36.

Second-round wrestlebacks -- Quinton Dade (Joliet West) pinned Kelley (RPBL), 2:48.

Third-place match -- Anthony Buhl (Peoria) tech. fall Terhune (RPBL), 17-1.

145 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Peter McCusker (RPBL) pinned Aquantis Ward (Peoria), :33.

Semifinals -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Wade Wiegand (Dee-Mack), 2:33.

Championship match -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Drew Greenwood (Morton), :32.

152 pounds

First round -- Robert Buford (RPBL) pinned John Haughawout (Knoxville), 1:37; Kevin Marcus (Joliet West) tech. fall Colyn Sarver (RPBL), 20-4.

Quarterfinals -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) tech. fall Landon Peterson (Central Dewitt), 19-4; Gabriel Rivera (Normal) pinned Buford (RPBL), 1:55.

Semifinals -- Roseman (RPBL) dec. Wes Girardi (Dee-Mack), 5-2.

First-round wrestlebacks -- Sarver (RPBL) pinned Cedric Beckham (Peoria), 5:22.

Second-round wrestlebacks -- Buford (RPBL) pinned Colyn Sarver (RPBL), 3:36.

Consolation semifinals -- Zack Dean (Knoxville) pinned Buford (RPBL), :34.

Seventh-place match -- Landon Peterson (Central Dewitt pinned Buford (RPBL), 3:21.

Championship match -- Roseman (RPBL) dec. Gabriel Rivera (Normal), 7-1.

160 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Theodore Fox (Central Dewitt) pinned Keyn Humes (RPBL), 1:05.

Consolation semifinals -- Humes (RPBL) dec. Jacob Baker (Normal), 8-7.

Fifth-place match -- Humes (RPBL) pinned Kyle Reese (Dee-Mack), :21.

220 pounds

First round -- Marqui Cook (Peoria) maj. dec. Colby Cornwell (RPBL), 12-1.

First-round wrestlebacks -- Cornwell (RPBL) def. Cameron Lee (Central Dewitt), injury default.

Second-round wrestlebacks -- Dalton Crouse (Knoxville) dec. Cornwell (RPBL), 9-3.

285 pounds

First round -- Tete Houdekar (East Moline) pinned Chris Dalton (RPBL), :44; Cole Miller (Central Dewitt) pinned Seth Forbes (RPBL), :15.

First-round wrestlebacks -- Cole Gordon (Normal) pinned Dalton (RPBL), :22.

Second-round wrestlebacks -- Alex Granados (Streator) pinned Forbes (RPBL), :25.