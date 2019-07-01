Nick Schultz -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley track and field standout finished first in the high jump with a leap of 1.98 meters for Indiana State in the Indiana State Early Bird meet on Dec. 8.

Mikayla Baillie -- Through 10 games played for Indiana Wesleyan, the former GCMS girls basketball standout has 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Lane Timmons -- The former Gibson City resident has a .933 save percentage through six games played for the Western States Hockey League's El Paso Rhinos.

Ryan Birt -- The former GCMS wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 7-4.

Corey Fox -- The former PBL basketball standout is coaching a Limestone women's basketball team that is 8-6.

Liberty Jamison -- Through 15 games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 3.1 points per game while grabbing 0.8 rebounds and recording 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals per game.

Cassidi Nuckols -- Through eight games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.8 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.