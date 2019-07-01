Week of Jan. 9
Heyworth at GCMS, 7 p.m. Friday
PBL at Monticello, 7:30 p.m. Friday
St. Joseph-Ogden at PBL, 4 p.m. Saturday
Mattoon at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Rantoul at La Salette, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Teutopolis at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Cerro Gordo/Bement at Fisher, 7 p.m. Saturday
Tri-Point at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Cissna Park at Clifton Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Cerro Gordo/Bement at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (40-10)
GCMS
PBL
PBL
Mattoon
La Salette
Teutopolis
Fisher
Blue Ridge
Cissna Park
VG/H
PBL showed during the Sages Holiday Hoopla that it could compete with the top teams, and it can do so again with wins in early January over Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (37-13)
GCMS
PBL
PBL
Mattoon
Rantoul
Teutopolis
Fisher
Blue Ridge
Cissna Park
VG/H
Some tough games to choose from this week. But PBL continues its solid season with its second win at Moore Gym in Monticello and then edging former Sangamon Valley Conference foe St. Joseph-Ogden at home.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (39-11)
GCMS
Monticello
PBL
Rantoul
Rantoul
Teutopolis
Fisher
Blue Ridge
Cissna Park
VG/H
It’s a big week for PBL, which has three games that could go either way, including a Tuesday matchup at Rantoul. As for Rantoul, the Eagles will be celebrating a 3-0 week to give them six straight wins, which will get a season that could have quickly gone off the rails back on track.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (35-15)
GCMS
Monticello
SJ-O
Rantoul
Rantoul
Teutopolis
Fisher
Blue Ridge
Cissna Park
VG/H
Pretty easy to pick Cissna Park because, let’s face it, there aren’t a lot of Class 1A teams in the state with one 6-foot-7 player let alone twins. Let’s get the Timberwolves involved every week to pad my record.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (37-13)
GCMS
Monticello
PBL
Rantoul
La Salette
Teutopolis
Fisher
Blue Ridge
Cissna Park
CG/B
The game in Fisher between the host Bunnies and Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos should be a fun, narrow contest.
