Week of Jan. 9

Heyworth at GCMS, 7 p.m. Friday

PBL at Monticello, 7:30 p.m. Friday

St. Joseph-Ogden at PBL, 4 p.m. Saturday

Mattoon at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Rantoul at La Salette, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Teutopolis at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Cerro Gordo/Bement at Fisher, 7 p.m. Saturday

Tri-Point at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Cissna Park at Clifton Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Cerro Gordo/Bement at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (40-10)

GCMS

PBL

PBL

Mattoon

La Salette

Teutopolis

Fisher

Blue Ridge

Cissna Park

VG/H

PBL showed during the Sages Holiday Hoopla that it could compete with the top teams, and it can do so again with wins in early January over Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (37-13)

GCMS

PBL

PBL

Mattoon

Rantoul

Teutopolis

Fisher

Blue Ridge

Cissna Park

VG/H

Some tough games to choose from this week. But PBL continues its solid season with its second win at Moore Gym in Monticello and then edging former Sangamon Valley Conference foe St. Joseph-Ogden at home.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (39-11)

GCMS

Monticello

PBL

Rantoul

Rantoul

Teutopolis

Fisher

Blue Ridge

Cissna Park

VG/H

It’s a big week for PBL, which has three games that could go either way, including a Tuesday matchup at Rantoul. As for Rantoul, the Eagles will be celebrating a 3-0 week to give them six straight wins, which will get a season that could have quickly gone off the rails back on track.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (35-15)

GCMS

Monticello

SJ-O

Rantoul

Rantoul

Teutopolis

Fisher

Blue Ridge

Cissna Park

VG/H

Pretty easy to pick Cissna Park because, let’s face it, there aren’t a lot of Class 1A teams in the state with one 6-foot-7 player let alone twins. Let’s get the Timberwolves involved every week to pad my record.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (37-13)

GCMS

Monticello

PBL

Rantoul

La Salette

Teutopolis

Fisher

Blue Ridge

Cissna Park

CG/B

The game in Fisher between the host Bunnies and Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos should be a fun, narrow contest.