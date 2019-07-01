PBL eighth-grade boys basketball team defeats Unity while seventh-grade team loses to Rockets

TOLONO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 37-28 Monday over Unity.

The Panthers outscored Unity 13-10 in the first quarter as Kendall Swanson had eight points, Jeremiah Ager and Kayden Snelling had two points and Aiden Johnson had one point.

In the second quarter, Aiden Johnson scored five points while Snelling and Mason Uden had two points and one point, respectively, as PBL went into halftime leading 21-19. In the third quarter, Snelling had four points and Swanson had one point.

The Panthers then outscored 11-4 in the fourth quarter as Ager had five points, Ty Graham had three points and Aiden Johnson had one point.

Swanson finished the game with a team-high 11 points while Snelling had eight points, Aiden Johnson and Ager had seven points, Graham had three points and Uden had one point.

The PBL seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 46-11 to Unity.

Tyler Weigel had a team-high seven points for PBL while Noah Steiner and Jake Swan each had two points.

8th-grade boys

PBL 37, Unity 28

PBL 13 8 5 11 -- 37

UNITY 10 9 5 4 -- 28

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-1-1, Ty Graham 0-3-3, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 2-2-7, Jeremiah Ager 3-1-7, Kayden Snelling 3-2-8, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 4-3-11. Totals 12-12-37.

Unity

D. Moore 2-0-4, B. Lane 0-1-1, T. Cazh 0-0-0, G. Moore 4-1-9, L. Hart 0-0-0, L. Allen 0-0-0, A. Langendorf 3-6-12, Buernrastro 0-0-0, C. Raudin 0-2-2, B. Graven 0-0-0. Totals 9-10-28.

3-pointers -- PBL (Aiden Johnson).

7th-grade boys

Unity 46, PBL 11

PBL 0 6 3 2 -- 11

UNITY 12 13 15 6 -- 46

PBL

Nathan Benear 0-0-0, Trey Spenard 0-0-0, Tyler Weigel 3-1-7, Noah Steiner 1-0-2, Connor Atkins 0-0-0, Jake Swan 1-0-2, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 5-1-11.

Unity

Weaver 0-0-0, Suding 2-0-4, Reifsteck 0-0-0, Pound 1-0-2, Bachart 0-2-2, O'Neill 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2, Porter 3-2-9, Suits 1-0-2, A. Thomas 2-0-4, Ruggien 1-0-3, Bartlett 1-0-2, H. Thomas 7-0-14, Bradley 0-0-0. Totals 20-4-46.

3-pointers -- Unity 2 (Porter, Ruggien).