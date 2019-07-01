PBL eighth-grade volleyball team wins season opener over Hoopeston Area

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-15, 25-12 over Hoopeston Area in its season opener on Monday.

Losa Suaava had a team-high five kills for PBL while Emily Robidoux and Kate Wilson had three and two kills, respectively. Araya Stack had 11 aces while Robidoux, Suaava and Wilson each had one ace.

Stack also led the Panthers in sets with 24 while Cadence Jones had 41 passing points, Stack had 28 passing points points and Trixie Johnson had 24 passing points.

Stack and Robidoux had 21 and 10 points, respectively.

"I was pleased with tonight’s effort," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "It was great for us to finally have an opponent across the net from us after weeks of practice. Tonight gave us a chance to see what we need to continue to work on, but overall, it was a good start. This team has tons of potential if they are willing to work together and if they continue to work hard."

