GCMS boys basketball defeats El Paso-Gridley 58-50

EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team won 58-50 over El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Bryce Barnes led the Falcons (14-2, 5-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) in scoring with 24 points while Ryland Holt and Connor Birky also scored in double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Ben Freehill and Lane Short each added four points for GCMS.

GCMS 58, EP-G 50

GCMS 13 16 13 16 —58

EP-G 22 4 8 16 —50

GCMS

Bryce Barnes 24, Ryland Holt 15, Connor Birky 11, Ben Freehill 4, Lane Short 4. Total 58.

EL PASO-GRIDLEY

Fairchild 24, Weber 15, N. Smith 4, Steiner 3, Gray 2, A. Smith 2. Total 50.

Three-pointers: GCMS 1 (Holt); EP-G 5 (Fairchild 4, Weber).