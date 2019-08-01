PBL 7th-grade boys basketball loses 44-18 to Prairie Central

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 44-18 to Prairie Central on Tuesday.

Trey Spenard led the Panthers in scoring with six points, Braylen Arnette and Connor Atkins each had three points and Nathan Benear, Tyler Weigel and Liam Schnebly each had two points.

7th-grade boys

Prairie Central 44, PBL 18

PC 9 6 21 8 -- 44

PBL 0 10 2 6 -- 18

Prairie Central

Gavin Tredennick 4-0-9, Steiidinger 1-0-2, Levi Goad 1-0-2, Tyler Curl 5-2-13, Spence 2-0-4, McWhorter 0-0-0, Fouss 0-0-0, Justin Nimbler 1-0-2, Zhao 0-0-0, Elder 0-0-0, Dunn 3-0-6, Schaheer 1-0-2, Gage Steidinger 1-0-2, Addis 2-0-4, Embry 0-0-0. Totals 20-2-44.

PBL

Braylen Arnette 1-0-3, Nathan Benear 1-0-2, Trey Spenard 1-0-2, Noah Steiner 0-0-0, Connor Atkins 1-1-3, Jake Swan 0-0-0, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 1-0-2. Totals 8-1-18.

3-pointers -- Prairie Central 2 (Tredennick, Curl). PBL (Arnette).