PBL, GCMS girls basketball teams pick up road wins

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61, Centennial 55. Mackenzie Bruns blasted off for 26 points, including 19 in the second half, as the visiting Panthers (10-10) held off the Chargers (1-15) in a nonconference tilt. Madi Peden added 12 points for PBL, which hit 19 of 29 free throws. Centennial's Silvia Du (20 points) and Ashley Kirby (18 points) were their team's leading point-earners.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, El Paso-Gridley 39. Claire Retherford tabbed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Falcons (16-4) won for the 14th time in their last 15 tries, taking an HOIC affair. Complementing Retherford were Makenzie Bielfeldt with 14 points and Hannah Hathaway with 10.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

GCMS 55, El Paso-Gridley 39

GCMS 21 10 10 14 — 55

EPG 11 10 12 6 — 39

GCMS (16-4, 7-1)

Claire Retherford 8-0-16, Makenzi Bielfeldt 6-2-14, Hannah Hathaway 4-0-10, Megan Moody 4-0-9, Emily Clinton 0-1-1, Abby Spiller 1-1-3, Ryleigh Brown 1-0-2. Totals 24-4-55.

El Paso-Gridley

Ashlyn Stone 4-1-11, Rebecca Orns 0-1-1, Jaycie Schertz 2-0-4, Olivia Tipler 0-0-0, Jordyn Cannon 1-1-3, Addison Benedict 2-0-5, Rachel Shaffer 2-0-4, Sierra Carr 4-3-11. Totals 15-6-39.

3-pointers — GCMS 3 (Hathaway 2, Moody). El Paso-Gridley 3 (Stone 2, Benedict).



PBL 61, Centennial 55

PBL 14 14 14 19 —61

Centennial 10 18 10 17 —55

PBL

Fritchl 2, Mal. Ecker 0, Bruns 26, Peden 12, Schwarz 5, Cosgrove 3, Lantz 8, Walder 5, Mak. Ecker 0. Total 61.

CENTENNIAL

Kroenke 0, Kersch 2, Kirby 18, Woods 0, Potter 9, Du 20, Pickens 4, Luchinski 2, McDonald 0, Morrow 0. Total 55.

Three-pointers: PBL 2 (Lantz 2); Centennial 3 (Kirby 2, Du).

