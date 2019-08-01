PBL High School boys basketball loses 67-58 to Rantoul

RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team lost 67-58 to Rantoul on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Trey VanWinkle led the Panthers (10-6) in points with 16 while Colton Coy and Kyle Poll also scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Dalton Busboom had seven points while Austin Gooden had six points and Drake Schrodt and Mason Ecker each had three points.

Rantoul 67, PBL 58

PBL 12 16 21 11 -- 58

RAN 19 15 18 15 -- 67

PBL (10-6)

Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 6-2-16, Drake Schrodt 1-0-3, Mason Ecker 1-1-3, Colton Coy 5-2-13, Austin Gooden 2-2-6, Kyle Poll 4-0-10, Dalton Busboom 1-5-7, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 0-0-0. Totals 20-12-58.

3-pointers -- PBL 6 (VanWinkle 2, Poll 2, Schrodt, Coy).