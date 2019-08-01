PBL seventh-grade volleyball defeats Hoopeston Area 25-19, 25-10

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-19, 25-10 against Hoopeston Area on Monday.

Bailey Bruns led the Panthers (1-0) in kills with five while Bailey Luebchow and Brooke Kleinert each had three kills. Jordyn Goss had a team-high five aces and 13 service points while Bruns had three aces and 10 service points and Kleinert had two aces and 10 service points.



7th-grade girls

PBL def. Hoopeston Area 25-19, 25-10

At Paxton

For PBL (1-0), kills: Bailey Bruns 5, Bailey Luebchow 3, Brooke Kleinert 3, Leah Eyre, Jordyn Goss, Aubree Gooden; aces: Goss 5, Bruns 3, Kleinert 2, Karlee Welp; service points: Goss 13, Bruns 10, Kleinert 10, Eyre 7, Welp 6.