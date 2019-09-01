PBL eighth-grade boys basketball loses 38-22 to Prairie Central

PBL’s Kayden Snelling (35) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s eighth-grade boys basketball game against Prairie Central.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 38-22 to Prairie Central on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Kayden Snelling had a team-high seven points while Aiden Johnson had six points, Jeremiah Ager had five points and Jonathan Craig and Kendall Swanson each had two points.

8th-grade boys

Prairie Central 38, PBL 22

PC 8 14 5 11 -- 38

PBL 10 5 3 4 -- 22

Prairie Central

Farrell 0-0-0, Harniekel 1-0-2, Starks 0-0-0, Steidinger 0-00, Carson Friedman 2-0-4, Fogarty 1-0-2, Dylan Bazzell 4-3-11, Drew Fehr 3-0-6, Gibson 0-0-0, Camden Palmore 1-2-4, Steinmatle 0-0-0, Drew Haberkorn 4-0-8, Harmen 0-1-1. Totals 16-8-38.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 0-0-0, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 2-0-6, Jeremiah Ager 2-0-5, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 3-0-7, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Jonathan Craig 1-0-2, Kendall Swanson 1-0-2. Totals 9-0-22.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (A. Johnson 2, Ager, Snelling).