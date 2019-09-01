PBL eighth-grade boys basketball loses 38-22 to Prairie Central

Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

Wed, 01/09/2019 - 8:31am | The Ford County Record
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Snelling (35) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s eighth-grade boys basketball game against Prairie Central.
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 38-22 to Prairie Central on Tuesday, Jan. 8.
 
Kayden Snelling had a team-high seven points while Aiden Johnson had six points, Jeremiah Ager had five points and Jonathan Craig and Kendall Swanson each had two points.
 
8th-grade boys
Prairie Central 38, PBL 22
PC 8   14  5  11  -- 38
PBL 10   5   3   4   -- 22
Prairie Central 
Farrell 0-0-0, Harniekel 1-0-2, Starks 0-0-0, Steidinger 0-00, Carson Friedman 2-0-4, Fogarty 1-0-2, Dylan Bazzell 4-3-11, Drew Fehr 3-0-6, Gibson 0-0-0, Camden Palmore 1-2-4, Steinmatle 0-0-0, Drew Haberkorn 4-0-8, Harmen 0-1-1. Totals 16-8-38.
PBL
Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 0-0-0, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 2-0-6, Jeremiah Ager 2-0-5, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 3-0-7, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Jonathan Craig 1-0-2, Kendall Swanson 1-0-2. Totals 9-0-22.
3-pointers -- PBL 4 (A. Johnson 2, Ager, Snelling). 
