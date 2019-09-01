PBL JH volleyball teams improve to 2-0 with wins over Gifford

GIFFORD — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth- and seventh-grade volleyball teams each improved to a 2-0 record with victories Tuesday, Jan. 8, over Gifford.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Gifford 25-8, 25-14

At Gifford

For PBL (2-0), kills: Losa Suaava 5, Trixie Johnson 2; aces: Emily Robidoux 4, Araya Stack 3, Cadence Jones 3, Suaava 3, Hope Watts; stuff blocks: Suaava; service points: Robidoux 13, Stack 9, Watts 8, Suaava 7, Jones 6; passing/digs percentage: Jones 90.



7th-grade girls

PBL def. Gifford 19-25, 25-21, 25-17

At Gifford

For PBL (2-0), kills: Bailey Bruns 6, Brooke Kleinert 4, Aubree Gooden 3; aces: Kleinert 6, Bruns 4, Jordyn Goss 2, Bailey Luebchow 2, Gooden 2; blocks: Bruns; service points: Kleinert 15, Gooden 15, Bruns 11, Karlee Welp 10, Luebchow 9, Goss 6; passing/digs percentage: Bruns 86.



Exhibition

PBL def. Gifford 25-21, 25-19

At Gifford

For PBL, kills: Leah Eyre; aces: Kate Wilson 5, Hope Watts 3, Eyre 2, Mackenzie Swan 2; service points: Watts 13, Wilson 11, Swan 11, Eyre 8, Carley Fauser 4.