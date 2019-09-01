PBL JV girls basketball loses 35-12 to Armstrong-Potomac

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 35-12 to Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday.

Kayla Adwell had a team-high six points for PBL while Jacey Parrish had three points, Abbi Williamson had two points and Mia Sifuentes had one point.



JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

Armstrong-Potomac 35, PBL 12

AP 9 6 6 14 — 35

PBL 4 2 4 2 — 12

Armstrong-Potomac

Morgan 4-0-9, Heller 6-0-12, Atkins 0-0-0, Crozier 2-0-4, Rgers 2-0-5, Kennel 1-1-3, Cooper 0-0-0, Hudson 1-0-2. Totals 16-1-35.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, SkyLer Eaker 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, Jacey Parrish 1-0-3, Kayla Adwell 2-2-6, Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 0-1-1, Sara Hewerdine 0-0-0, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0, Abbi Williamson 1-0-2. Totals 4-3-12.

3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Morgan, Rogers). PBL (Ja. Parrish).