HOIC Tournament's girls basketball bracket released

HEART OF ILLINOIS GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY, Jan. 19

At El Paso-Gridley

Game 1 -- No. 8 Flanagan-Cornell vs. No. 9 Heyworth, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2 -- No. 4 Ridgeview vs. No. 13 Fisher, 1 p.m.

Game 3 -- No. 5 Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. No. 12 Tri-Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 -- No. 7 El Paso-Gridley vs. No. 10 LeRoy, 4 p.m.

Game 5 -- No. 6 Fieldcrest vs. No. 11 Tremont, 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 21

At higher seed

Game 6 -- Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 5:30 p.m.

At Eureka College

Game 7 -- No. 1 Eureka vs. Winner Game 1, 1 p.m.

Game 8 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 -- No. 2 GCMS vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 10 -- No. 3 Lexington vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23

At El Paso-Gridley

Game 11 -- Loser Game 1 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12 -- Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 7 p.m.

Game 13 -- Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Game 14 -- Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 24

At Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan)

Game 15 -- Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

Game 16 -- Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 26

At El Paso-Gridley

Consolation championship -- Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game -- Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 11:30 a.m.

At Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan)

Third-place game -- Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 1 p.m.

Championship game -- Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 6:30 p.m.