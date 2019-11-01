PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats Rantoul Eater 43-35

RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 43-35 Thursday over Rantoul J.W. Eater.

The Panthers outscored Eater 22-7 in the first quarter as Kayden Snelling and Jeremiah Ager each had seven points while Kendall Swanson had four points and Ty Graham and Jonathan Craig each had two points.

In the second quarter, Ethan Donaldson and Aiden Johnson each made a 3-pointer and Kendall Swanson tallied a two-point basket as PBL went into halftime leading 30-12.

The Panthers then outscored Eater 11-4 in the third quarter as Snelling scored seven points and Beau Kleinert and Swanson each had two points. Craig scored PBL's lone two fourth-quarter points.

Snelling finished the game with 14 points while Swanson had eight points, Ager had seven points, Craig had four points, Donaldson and Aiden Johnson each had three points and Kleinert and Graham each had two points.

8th-grade boys

PBL 43, Rantoul Eater 35

PBL 22 8 11 2 -- 43

EATER 7 5 4 17 -- 35

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Brayden Young 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 1-0-2, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 1-0-3, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 1-0-3, Jeremiah Ager 3-0-7, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 6-1-14, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 1-0-2, Jonathan Craig 2-0-4, Kendall Swanson 4-0-8. Totals 19-1-43.

Eater

Jordan Richardson 0-0-0, Memphis Little 1-0-2, Anthony Emery 2-0-6, D'Angelo Fuller 0-0-0, Erick Estrada 0-2-2, Zeus Brandage 1-1-3, Malcolm Morris 5-2-12, Kolden Donahue 0-0-0, Kamryn Ebuer 5-0-10. Totals 14-5-35.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (Ager 2, A. Johnson, Donaldson, Snelling). Eater 2 (Emery 2).