PBL girls basketball defeats Iroquois West 54-35

GILMAN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 54-35 over Iroquois West on Thursday.

The Panthers (11-10, 3-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) outscored Iroquois West 19-4 in the first quarter as Hannah Schwarz had five points, including a 3-for-4 effort from the free-throw line, while Madi Peden made 4-of-4 attempts from the charity stripe.

Mackenzie Bruns and Baylee Cosgrove each scored four first-quarter points while Mallorie Ecker added two points.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored the Raiders 15-9 as Bruns had five points, Schwarz had four points, Cosgrove had three points, Peden had two points and MaKenna Ecker added a free throw.

The Panthers would finish the game making 17-of-28 free-throw attempts, including a 14-for-22 effort in the first half.

In the third quarter, Brooke Walder scored six points while Bruns had four points, Cosgrove had three points and Lillie Frichtl had one point as PBL went into the fourth quarter leading 48-25. Bailey Eyre made a 3-pointer while Abbi Williamson had two points and Frichtl added a free throw in the final quarter.

Bruns and Cosgrove each finished the game in double figures for PBL with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while Schwarz had nine points, Peden and Walder each had six points and Eyre had three points. Williamson, Frichtl and Mallorie Ecker each had two points while MaKenna Ecker had one point.

PBL 54, Iroquois West 35

PBL 19 15 14 6 -- 54

IW 4 9 12 10 -- 35

PBL (11-10, 3-0)

Lillie Frichtl 0-2-2, Mallorie Ecker 1-0-2, Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 6-1-13, Madi Peden 1-4-6, Hannah Schwarz 2-5-9, Baylee Cosgrove 3-4-10, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 3-0-6, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Bailey Eyre 1-0-3, MaKenna Ecker 0-1-1, Abbi Williamson 1-0-2. Totals 18-17-54.

Iroquois West

Johnson 5-3-13, Gaytan 0-0-0, Munoz 0-0-0, Shambrook 0-0-0, Andrade 1-0-2, Miller 1-2-4, Stiers 4-0-8, Sweeney 0-0-0, Aguilera 4-0-8. Totals 15-5-35.

3-pointers -- PBL (Eyre).