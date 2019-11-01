PBL seventh-grade boys basketball loses 45-6 to Rantoul Eater

RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 45-6 to Rantoul Eater on Thursday.

Noah Steiner and Jake Swan scored four and two points, respectively, for PBL.

7th-grade boys

Rantoul Eater 45, PBL 6

PBL 2 4 0 0 -- 6

RAN 16 18 8 3 -- 45

PBL

Braylen Arnette 0-0-0, Trey Spenard 0-0-0, Tyler Weigel 0-0-0, Noah Steiner 2-0-4, Connor Atkins 0-0-0, Jake Swan 1-0-2, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Elliot Graff 0-0-0, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 3-0-6.

Eater

Q. Allen 3-0-8, T. Merril 3-0-7, T. Lattimore 0-0-0, N. Jones 2-0-5, A. Meija 0-0-0, B. Johnson 6-1-13, M. Morris 6-0-12. Totals 20-1-45.

3-pointers -- Eater 4 (Allen 2, Merril, Jones).