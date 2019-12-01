Aidan Laughery -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School freshman finished first in the boys' age 15-16 60-meter dash with a time of 7.16 seconds for Vipers Track Club -- based in Champaign -- in the Dorothy Dawson Invitational in Champaign held Saturday, Jan. 5. Laughery also finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.79 seconds.

Delanie Dykes -- The GCMS senior finished first in the girls' age 17-18 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.62 for Vipers Track in the Dorothy Dawson Invitational in Champaign held Saturday, Jan. 5. Dykes also finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.92.

Garret Bachtold -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior finished fourth in the boys' age 17-18 pole vault with a height of 14-3 1/4 in the Dorothy Dawson Invitational in Champaign held Saturday, Jan. 5.

Katelyn Crabb -- The PBL senior finished 12th in the girls' age 17-18 long jump with a leap of 14-11 1/2 in the Dorothy Dawson Invitational in Champaign held Saturday, Jan. 5. Crabb also finished 29th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.64 seconds.

Alexis Johnson -- The fellow PBL senior finished 13th in the girls' age 17-18 long jump with a leap of 14-9 1/4 in the Dorothy Dawson Invitational in Champaign held Saturday, Jan. 5. Johnson also finished 31st in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.95 seconds.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished first in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:55.44 for Augustana College in the Fighting Bee Opener held last Friday at Davenport, Iowa.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished second in the high jump with a height of 2.04 meters for Indiana State in the Coughlan Malloy Cup on Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished seventh in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:32.73 for Bradley University in the Hawkeye Invitational held Friday and Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Ryan Birt -- The former GCMS wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 7-5.

Corey Fox -- The former PBL basketball standout is coaching a Limestone women's basketball team that is 10-6.

Mikayla Baillie -- Through 10 games played for Indiana Wesleyan, the former GCMS girls basketball standout has 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Liberty Jamison -- Through 15 games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 3.1 points per game while grabbing 0.8 rebounds and recording 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals per game.

Cassidi Nuckols -- Through eight games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.8 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.

Lane Timmons -- The former Gibson City resident has a .933 save percentage through six games played for the Western States Hockey League's El Paso Rhinos.