GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling wins 41-35 over Clinton

CLINTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team won 41-35 Friday over Clinton.
Garrett Wright won via 54-second pinfall in the 220-pound match while Braylen Kean won via 1:22 pinfall in the 160-pound match.
Dakota Matthews won his 132-pound match via 18-2 technical fall while Cole Maxey won via 1-0 decision in the 126-pound match and Andrew Ferguuson won via 13-12 decision in the 120-pound match.
Hayden Workman (285 pounds), Kaden Gream (138) and Michaela Dykes (106) each won by forfeit.
GCMS/Fisher 41, Clinton 35
At Clinton
106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
113 -- T. Willis (CLIN) pinned Anthony Nash, 2:42.
120 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) dec. E. Deavers, 13-12
126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. D. Eveland, 1-0.
132 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) tech. fall H. Martin, 18-2.
138 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
145 -- C. Reynolds (CLIN) pinned Ethan Duke, 2:00.
152 -- R. Sloat (CLIN) pinned Ethan Kasper, 3:34.
160 -- Braylen Kean (GCMS) pinned K. McCormick, 1:22.
170 -- K. Winter (CLIN) pinned Tim Booth, :48.
182 -- M. Downs (CLIN) tech. fall Payton Kean, 15-0.
195 -- B. Reeves (CLIN) won by forfeit.
220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Z. Raymer, :54.
285 -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
