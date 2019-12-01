GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling wins 41-35 over Clinton

CLINTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team won 41-35 Friday over Clinton.

Garrett Wright won via 54-second pinfall in the 220-pound match while Braylen Kean won via 1:22 pinfall in the 160-pound match.

Dakota Matthews won his 132-pound match via 18-2 technical fall while Cole Maxey won via 1-0 decision in the 126-pound match and Andrew Ferguuson won via 13-12 decision in the 120-pound match.

Hayden Workman (285 pounds), Kaden Gream (138) and Michaela Dykes (106) each won by forfeit.

GCMS/Fisher 41, Clinton 35

At Clinton

106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- T. Willis (CLIN) pinned Anthony Nash, 2:42.

120 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) dec. E. Deavers, 13-12

126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. D. Eveland, 1-0.

132 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) tech. fall H. Martin, 18-2.

138 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

145 -- C. Reynolds (CLIN) pinned Ethan Duke, 2:00.

152 -- R. Sloat (CLIN) pinned Ethan Kasper, 3:34.

160 -- Braylen Kean (GCMS) pinned K. McCormick, 1:22.

170 -- K. Winter (CLIN) pinned Tim Booth, :48.

182 -- M. Downs (CLIN) tech. fall Payton Kean, 15-0.

195 -- B. Reeves (CLIN) won by forfeit.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Z. Raymer, :54.

285 -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) won by forfeit.