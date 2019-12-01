PBL boys basketball loses 49-47 to Monticello

MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team lost 49-47 to Monticello on Friday.

After taking a 7-4 lead in the first quarter, with Kyle Poll scoring all of their points, the Panthers (10-7) were outscored 20-6 by Monticello in the second quarter.

PBL outscored the Sages 22-12 in the third quarter as Drake Schrodt made two 3-pointers, Colton Coy made 4-of-4 free-throw attempts, Poll and Austin Gooden each had four points and Trey VanWinkle and Alex Rueck each had two points.

In the final quarter, VanWinkle hit two 3-pointers while Gooden had four points and Coy had two points.

Poll and Gooden each scored in double figures at the game's end with 14 and 11 points, respectively, while VanWinkle had eight points, Schrodt and Coy each had six points and Rueck had two points.

Monticello 49, PBL 47

PBL 7 6 22 12 -- 47

MON 4 20 12 13 -- 49

PBL (10-7)

Trey VanWinkle 3-0-8, Drake Schrodt 2-0-6, Mason Ecker 0-0-0, Colton Coy 1-4-6, Austin Gooden 4-3-11, Kyle Poll 5-2-14, Dalton Busboom 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 1-0-2. Totals 16-9-47.

Monticello

Graham 2-1-5, Bundy 2-0-4, Miller 5-0-15, Reeder 4-1-13, Singleton 1-0-2, Johns 3-0-6, Alexander 2-0-4. Totals 19-2-49.

3-pointers -- PBL 6 (VanWinkle 2, Schrodt 2, Poll 2).