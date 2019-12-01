Rantoul/PBL wrestling loses 42-27 to Olympia in first dual of Illini Prairie Conference Meet

TOLONO -- Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda went down 42-27 against Olympia in the first day of the Illini Prairie Conference meet on Friday, despite Rashon Allen (132) and Nolan Roseman (152) each pinning their opponents.

Allen pinned Matthew Bagby in a time of 2:40 while Roseman won via 1:35 pinfall over Austin Swan.

Keddrick Terhune won via 14:12 decision over Ruger Underwood. Peter McCusker (145) and Seth Forbes (285) each won by forfeit.

The meet was supposed to continue on Saturday. Instead, the second day of action will take place Monday, Jan. 21, still in Tolono.

Olympia 42, Rantoul/PBL 27

At Tolono

106 pounds -- Double forfeit.

113 -- Double forfeit.

120 -- Wesly Litwiller (OLY) won by forfeit.

126 -- Lucas Lawless (OLY) won by forfeit.

132 -- Rashon Allen (RPBL) pinned Matthew Bagby, 2:40.

138 -- Keddrick Tergune (RPBL) dec. Ruger Underwood, 14-12.

145 -- Peter McCusker (RPBL) won by forfeit.

152 -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) pinned Austin Swan, 1:35.

160 -- Lane Miller (OLY) pinned Keyn Humes, 5:40.

170 -- Hayden Shay (OLY) won by forfeit.

182 -- Hayden Shay (OLY) won by forfeit.

195 -- Landon Alcorn (OLY) won by forfeit.

220 -- Ethan Gaither (OLY) won via 1:00 pinfall.

285 -- Seth Forbes (RPBL) won by forfeit.