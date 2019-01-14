GCMS girls basketball defeats Lexington 45-38

LEXINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 45-38 Monday over Lexington.

The Falcons (18-4, 9-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) outscored Lexington 11-4 in the fourth quarter to break a 34-34 tie. Hannah Hathaway scored five points during the final quarter while Claire Retherford, Makenzi Bielfeldt and Emily Clinton each had two points.

Megan Moody scored four first-quarter points while Retherford had three points and Abby Spiller had two points, but Lexington ended the quarter with an 11-9 lead.

Despite six second-quarter points from Bielfeldt, along with two points each from Hathaway and Clinton and one point from Moody, the Minutemen went into halftime leading 23-20.

In the third quarter, GCMS started its rally by outscoring Lexington 14-11 as Retherford had seven points, Moody had three points and Bielfeldt and Brown each had two points.

Retherford and Bielfeldt each finished the game in double figures for the Falcons with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Moody added eight points for GCMS while Hathaway had seven points, Clinton had four points and Spiller and Brown each had two points.

GCMS 45, Lexington 38

GCMS 9 11 14 11 -- 45

LEX 11 12 11 4 -- 38

GCMS (18-4, 9-1)

Claire Retherford 4-4-12, Makenzi Bielfeldt 4-2-10, hannah Hathaway 2-2-7, Megan Moody 3-2-8, Emily Clinton 1-2-4, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Ryleigh Brown 1-0-2. Totals 16-12-45.

Lexington

Emma Boyd 3-0-7, Jayalia Therien 0-0-0, Tia Hardt 3-3-11, Jayden Standish 5-1-12, Elena Steffa 3-0-6, Madi Barth 1-0-2. Totals 15-4-38.

3-pointers -- GCMS (Hathaway). Lexington 4 (Hardt 2, Standish, Boyd).