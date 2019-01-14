Deer Creek-Mackinaw at GCMS, 7 p.m. Friday

Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Cissna Park, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Heyworth at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday

Prairie Central at Monticello, 7 p.m. Friday

Monticello at Macon Meridian, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Chillicothe IVC at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Judah Christian at Decatur Christian, 7:30 p.m. Friday

El Paso-Gridley at LeRoy, 7 p.m. Thursday

Olympia at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. Friday

Mattoon at Unity, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (49-11)

GCMS

Cissna Park

Fisher

Monticello

Monticello

IVC

Judah

LeRoy

SJ-O

Unity

GCMS should be able to get its revenge on Dee-Mack after the Chiefs gave the Falcons their lone Heart of Illinois Conference regular-season loss last year.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (46-14)

GCMS

Cissna Park

Fisher

Monticello

Monticello

Rantoul

Judah

LeRoy

SJ-O

Unity

No easy nights exist in the Heart of Illinois Conference this season. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley will be tested by Deer Creek-Mackinaw, but coach Ryan Tompkins’ program has too much balance, especially inside with Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (48-12)

GCMS

Cissna Park

Fisher

Monticello

Monticello

Rantoul

Judah

EP-G

SJ-O

Unity

With GCMS already having disposed of Tremont, Friday’s big time matchup against the Chiefs could end up serving as a de facto championship game for the HOIC regular season title.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (44-16)

GCMS

Cissna Park

Fisher

Prairie Central

Monticello

Rantoul

Judah

EP-G

SJ-O

Mattoon

Judah Christian is rolling this season behind 6-foot-3 senior Philip Coulter, the No. 5 scorer in the area who also happens to be a clutch three-point shooter. Tough to pick against the Tribe.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (45-15)

GCMS

Cissna Park

Fisher

Monticello

Meridian

Rantoul

Judah

LeRoy

SJ-O

Mattoon

Illinois Prairie Conference action heats up for the Monticello Sages.