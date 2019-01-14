Deer Creek-Mackinaw at GCMS, 7 p.m. Friday
Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Cissna Park, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Heyworth at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday
Prairie Central at Monticello, 7 p.m. Friday
Monticello at Macon Meridian, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Chillicothe IVC at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Judah Christian at Decatur Christian, 7:30 p.m. Friday
El Paso-Gridley at LeRoy, 7 p.m. Thursday
Olympia at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. Friday
Mattoon at Unity, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (49-11)
GCMS
Cissna Park
Fisher
Monticello
Monticello
IVC
Judah
LeRoy
SJ-O
Unity
GCMS should be able to get its revenge on Dee-Mack after the Chiefs gave the Falcons their lone Heart of Illinois Conference regular-season loss last year.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (46-14)
GCMS
Cissna Park
Fisher
Monticello
Monticello
Rantoul
Judah
LeRoy
SJ-O
Unity
No easy nights exist in the Heart of Illinois Conference this season. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley will be tested by Deer Creek-Mackinaw, but coach Ryan Tompkins’ program has too much balance, especially inside with Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (48-12)
GCMS
Cissna Park
Fisher
Monticello
Monticello
Rantoul
Judah
EP-G
SJ-O
Unity
With GCMS already having disposed of Tremont, Friday’s big time matchup against the Chiefs could end up serving as a de facto championship game for the HOIC regular season title.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (44-16)
GCMS
Cissna Park
Fisher
Prairie Central
Monticello
Rantoul
Judah
EP-G
SJ-O
Mattoon
Judah Christian is rolling this season behind 6-foot-3 senior Philip Coulter, the No. 5 scorer in the area who also happens to be a clutch three-point shooter. Tough to pick against the Tribe.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (45-15)
GCMS
Cissna Park
Fisher
Monticello
Meridian
Rantoul
Judah
LeRoy
SJ-O
Mattoon
Illinois Prairie Conference action heats up for the Monticello Sages.
