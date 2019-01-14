PAXTON — A 25-20, 25-11 win Monday over Rantoul St. Malachy improved the Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team’s record to 3-0 to start the 2019 season.

Araya Stack and Gracelyn Greenburg each had a team-high four kills for PBL while Losa Suaava had three kills and four aces. Emily Robidoux also had four aces while Stack added three aces and Trixie Johnson and Cadence Jones each had two aces.

Stack also had 20 sets while Robidoux and Johnson each had 13 points.



PBL def. Rantoul St. Malachy 25-20, 25-11

At Paxton

For PBL (3-0), kills: Araya Stack 4, Gracelyn Greenburg 4, Losa Suaava 3, Trixie Johnson, Gianna Laurie; aces: Emily Robidoux 4, Suaava 4, Stack 3, Johnson 2, Cadence Jones 2; sets: Stack 20, Jones 5, Robidoux 2, Suaava 2, Kate Wilson 2; points: Robidoux 13, Johnson 13, Stack 7, Suaava 7, Jones 6, Hope Watts 3, Wilson; passing points: Jones 29, Johnson 19, Stack 12, Robidoux 9, Watts 8, Wilson 5, Averi Garrett 4.

