PBL girls basketball defeats Iroquois West 54-22 in SVC Tournament quarterfinals, to face Momence in semifinals on Wednesday

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team's hopes of defending their Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship did not get off to the prettiest of starts.

On two occasions in the first quarter of Monday's SVC Tournament quarterfinal game, seventh-seeded Iroquois West held a lead against No. 2-seeded PBL. The Panthers went into halftime with a 22-19 before outscoring the Raiders 32-3 in the second half en route to a 54-22 victory.

“The first half was really sloppy," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "We had a lot of turnovers and gave up a lot of second-chance opportunities. You could tell we had a few days off.”

The win puts PBL two wins away from winning its second straight conference tournament championship.

The Panthers will face Momence in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Gilman. The semifinals were moved to Wednesday, and the seventh-, fifth and third-place and championship games moved to Thursday, due to the potential of inclement weather on Saturday.

“We have to bring it for four quarters. That’s been what’s dogging us all year," Lawler said. "If we can do that, we might be able to make a run here.”

In the third quarter, a free throw and a fastbreak layup by Mackenzie Bruns extended PBL's lead to 25-19. After Iroquois West's Shelby Johnson made a basket to cut the Raiders' deficit to 25-21, the Panthers (12-10) went on a 24-0 run that ended with a free throw by Olivia Gaytan that cut IW's deficit to 49-22 with 1:53 left in the game.

Bruns started the run by drawing Merrick Sweeney's fourth foul and hitting two free throws with 5:07 in the third quarter. A free throw by Madi Peden made the score 28-21 with 4:21 remaining in the quarter before Brooke Walder made a basket.

Bruns then scored on a driving layup before Hannah Schwarz -- who played despite picking up her third foul with 6:40 left in the second quarter -- nailed a 3-pointer to extend PBL's lead to 35-21.

Kirra Lantz drew Ashley Aguilera's fourth foul with 30.4 seconds left in the third quarter before making a free throw. Schwarz then stole the ball before making a fastbreak layup to make the score 38-21 as the third quarter came to an end.

“Overall, the key is defensive intensity," Lawler said. "We always hang our hat on defense, and that was obviously the difference in the second half.”

Baylee Cosgrove made a free throw and a basket before a couple of two-point field goals by Schwarz extended the Panthers' lead to 45-21. Two more free throws by Cosgrove made the score 47-21 with 2:58 remaining in the game before Lillie Frichtl made a basket to extend PBL's lead to 49-21.

Following Gaytan's free throw, Frichtl made another basket and Kayla Adwell concluded the scoring with a 3-pointer for the Panthers.

Bruns assisted Walder on a basket that started the game's scoring as PBL took an early 2-0 lead before two free throws by Johnson and a basket by Aguilera gave Iroquois West a 4-2 lead with 4:26 left in the first quarter. After Bruns tied the game with a basket and scored off a Lantz steal to give the Panthers a 6-4 lead, Johnson made a game-tying two free throws with 3:50 remaining in the quarter before Madisyn Shambrooke tallied a basket to give the Raiders an 8-6 lead.

Walder scored a game-tying basket before tallying two points via a Bruns assist. A steal and fastbreak layup by Bruns extended PBL's lead to 12-8 before Aguilera made a basket and Jacey Stiers drained a free throw to cut IW's deficit to 12-11 as the first quarter came to an end.

Lantz scored two points via basket with 6:11 left in the second quarter before Frichtl made a jump shot off the glass and Peden made two free throws to extend PBL's lead to 18-11. After Ashton Miller scored two points for Iroquois West, Walder tallied a basket of her own to make the score 20-13.

Aguilera made a two-point basket before Sweeney scored on an offensive-rebound putback via a missed free throw with little more than a minute left in the second quarter. After Cosgrove stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup, Aguilera tallied a basket to make the halftime score 22-19.

“We weren’t hitting shots in the first half. I think that affected our confidence and some of our morale. We talked at halftime and didn’t really make any adjustments," Lawler said. "We just got back to doing what Lady Panther basketball is all about.”

Eight Panthers finished the game in the scoring column, led by Bruns's and Walder's double-digit efforts of 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Schwarz finished with nine points while Cosgrove had seven points, Frichtl had six points and Peden, Lantz and Adwell each had three points.

“It was a good team win," Lawler said. "It looked like quite a few girls scored.”

PBL 54, Iroquois West 22

IW 11 8 2 1 -- 22

PBL 12 10 16 16 -- 54

Iroquois West

Jacey Stiers 0-1-1, Merrick Sweeney 1-0-2, Shelby Johnson 1-4-6, Ashton Miller 1-0-2, Madisyn Shambrook 1-0-2, Olivia Gaytan 0-1-1, Anahi Munoz 0-0-0, Lesly Andrade 0-0-0, Nini Papunashuii 0-0-0, Abby Kocher 0-0-0, Taylor Talbert 0-0-0, Emma Lopez 0-0-0, Ashley Aguilera 4-0-8. Totals 8-6-22.

PBL (12-10)

Lillie Frichtl 3-0-6, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 5-3-13, Madi Peden 0-3-3, Hannah Schwarz 4-0-9, Baylee Cosgrove 2-3-7, Kirra Lantz 1-1-3, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 5-0-10, Lorena ARnett 0-0-0, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 1-0-3, MaKenna Ecker 0-0-0, Abbi Williamson 0-0-0. Totals 21-10-54.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Schwarz, Adwell).

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY, Jan. 14

At Gilman

Game 1 — Watseka 66, St. Anne 6

Game 2 — Clifton Central 55, Dwight 46

At Onarga

Game 3 — PBL 54, Iroquois West 22

Game 4 — Momence 26, Cissna Park 17

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 16

At Onarga

Game 5 — St. Anne vs. Dwight, 6 p.m.

Game 6 — Iroquois West vs. Cissna Park, 7:30 p.m.

At Gilman

Game 7 — No. 1 Watseka vs. No. 5 Clifton Central, 6 p.m.

Game 8 — No. 2 PBL vs. No. 3 Momence, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 17

At Onarga

Seventh-place game — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.

Fifth-place game — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

At Gilman

Third-place game — Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Championship game — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.