GCMS boys basketball wins in overtime over Cissna Park in battle of state-ranked teams

CISSNA PARK — A game between two state-ranked teams in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Cissna Park offered something rarely provided to the two teams — a challenge.

All 16 wins produced by Cissna Park, the second-ranked team in Class 1A, were by double digits. Tuesday’s game went into overtime when the Timberwolves’ Ian Rogers banked in a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in regulation.

Although Cissna Park lost 48-41 to the sixth-ranked 2A team in GCMS, head coach Kevin Long said he was happy with the experience.

“It provided us with a stiff test,” Long said. “It was just what the doctor ordered.”

A free throw by Julian Stadeli gave Cissna Park (16-2) a 40-39 lead with 3:27 left in the overtime period, but from there, GCMS (16-2) closed out the game with a 9-1 run, starting with two free throws by Bryce Barnes — who tied with Ryland Holt for the team-high in points with 16 while the Timberwolves’ Christian Stadeli led all scorers with 17 points — gave the Falcons a 41-40 lead with 1:29 left in overtime.

Barnes and Connor Birky each made two more shots from the charity stripe to help extend the lead.

“That’s a good sign of mental toughness,” GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. “We pulled together in overtime and mad clutch free throws. Cissna Park is a great tean, and this was a great atmosphere.”

After Barnes’ go-ahead free throw, Holt blocked a layup attempt before gaining possession of the ball with 1:05 remaining. It was not the first big defensive play by Holt, as he stole the ball and raced to the basket for a tomahawk slam dunk that extended a GCMS third-quarter lead to 19-14 lead with 5:38 left in the quarter.

“(Defense) is something that we key on,” Holt said. “To be able to do that with a big crowd was big for us.”

Two 3-pointers by Barnes helped GCMS extend its lead to 29-21 before Cissna Park outscored the Falcons 18-10 for the rest of regulation.

“We knew we had to dig down deep in overtime,” Holt said.



GCMS 48, Cissna Park 41 (OT)

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Bleich 1, Holt 16, Freehill 6, Birky 9, Barnes 16. Totals 48.

CISSNA PARK

Lober 6, Boyle 2, Sluis 5, Rogers 6, J. Stadeli 5, C. Stadeli 17. Totals 41.

GCMS 6 10 13 10 9 -- 48

CP 8 6 11 14 2 -- 41

Three-pointers: GCMS 4 (Barnes 2, Freehill, Birky). Cissna Park 3 (Rogers 2, Sluis).