PBL seventh-grade volleyball loses 25-23, 25-23 to Rantoul St. Malachy

Tue, 01/15/2019 - 9:41am | The Ford County Record

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-23, 25-23 Monday to Rantoul St. Malachy.

Bailey Bruns had six kills, eight aces and 16 service points for PBL (2-1) while Bailey Luebchow and Brooke Kleinert each had two points and Karlee Welp had two aces.

7th-grade girls
Rantoul St. Malachy def. PBL 25-23, 25-23
At Paxton
For PBL (2-1), kills: Bailey Bruns 6, Bailey Luebchow 2, Brooke Kleinert 2, Jordyn Goss, Karlee Welp, Aubree Gooden; aces: Bruns 8, Welp 2, Gooden; service points: Bruns 16, Gooden 8, Leah Eyre 5, Kleinert 5.

Categories (3):Prep Sports, Volleyball, Sports

